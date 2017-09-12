Rahul Gandhi broke tradition of India polity: Ravi Shankar Prasad

New Delhi, Sep 12 (IANS) Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Tuesday said Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi “broke” the Indian polity’s tradition by speaking ill of the country on foreign soil.

“Rahul Gandhi is breaking the very tradition of India’s polity — when you go abroad you don’t speak ill of the country,” Prasad said.

“We used to go abroad at the height of corruption in the country but never spoke like this. It was muted despite the outcry,” the Law and Justice Minister said.

About Rahul Gandhi’s speech and comments at the University of California in Berkeley, Prasad said he did not expect the Congress leader to praise the government.

“… will Rahul Gandhi praise us? We do not want any certificate on our performance from Rahul Gandhi,” he said.

“The person is not ready to accept how his party lost. It has taken them five years to understand that they had become arrogant in 2012, and he admitted it in California…” the Minister added.

Rahul Gandhi’s speech at Berkeley led to a war of words between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress.

In his speech in the United States, Rahul Gandhi attacked the Narendra Modi government on issues like the November 8 demonetisation, lynchings, and attacks on liberals in India.

