Rahul mocks at Modi, calls GST ‘Gabbar Singh Tax’

Gandhinagar, Oct 23 (IANS) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday mounted a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, terming the Goods and Services Tax (GST) as ‘Gabbar Singh Tax’ that has hit hard the country already nursing the wounds of demonetization.

“Ye jo inka GST hai, ye aam aadmi pe bojh hai… Ye GST nahi, ye Gabbar Singh Tax hai,” Gandhi asserted at a massive rally in Gujarat’s capital Gandhinagar where OBC leader Alpesh Thakore joined the Congress.

Gandhi, who arrived here in the morning at attend a rally by Thakore under the banner of OBC Ekta Manch, said Modi imposed demonetisation last year on a personal whim, pushing lakhs of people into distress.

And if this was not enough, he introduced the Goods and Services Tax (GST) in a tearing hurry.

“The GST was brought by the Congress, but there was a ceiling of 18 per cent and did not have five slabs like the present. We requested the government to go slow, but they just would not listen,” Gandhi said.

He called the Modi government anti-poor and said it was working against the interests of the common people.

“The entire Gujarat is today caught in restlessness. There is not a single section of the society here that is not agitating against the government over one issue or the other.”

Gandhi also asked Modi to break his silence on BJP President Amit Shah’s son Jay, whose business fortunes allegedly sky-rocketed after the NDA came to power.

“What happened on November 8? Modiji came on television and said I don’t like Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes. So I have decided to spike them from that midnight. And by doing that he attacked the whole country by one stroke.

“For the first two or three days days he too did not understand what has happened. And in a concert in Mumbai he announced ‘I have done this’.

“But after five-six days he realised he made a mistake. Then again he appeared on television and said if I don’t end the menace of black money by December 30, then hang me.”

