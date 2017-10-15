Raj accuses Uddhav of horse-trading in BMC

Mumbai, Oct 15 (IANS) Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) President Raj Thackeray on Sunday accused cousin Uddhav Thackeray amd the Shiv Sena of “horse-trading”, two days after six MNS BMC corporators defected to the Sena.

“These municipal corporators have been bought over by Shiv Sena. Money was thrown to break these (MNS) corporators,” Raj said, in the most direct attack on his estranged cousin till date.

Raj backed it up with a sensational revelation that the corporators were bought over “for Rs 5 crore each by Shiv Sena”.

He claimed that the people were fed up with Shiv Sena’s dirty politics and “it’s because of Uddhav’s low-level politics that even I quit that party”.

He warned that people of the state won’t forget this and “I shall also remember it”.

The MNS chief also dismissed suggestions that he (Raj) had entered into a secret political deal with the Shiv Sena.

“I have not sent these six corporators… Why should I? If I wanted, I would have despatched all my seven corporators… The Shiv Sena is spreading canards against me,” Raj said.

He admitted that he had always helped his cousin’s party, “but this was not expected of the Shiv Sena”.

On Friday, in a political development that shocked the MNS and Bharatiya Janata Party, six out of seven MNS corporators in BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) defected to the Shiv Sena.

With this, the ruling Sena strength in the 227-member BMC shot up from 83 to 89. It also has the support of independents.

The strength of the BJP, which won a bypoll in Bhandup, shot up to 83. Two independents also support it.

After the Bhandup win, the BJP had claimed it would soon topple the Shiv Sena and install its own Mayor on the country’s biggest and richest civic body.

Related posts:









