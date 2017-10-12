Raje, Sinha inaugurate Kishangarh airport in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Oct 11 (IANS) Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha, along with Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje, inaugurated new airport at Kishangarh, over 100 km from here, on Wednesday.

Addressing a gathering here, Raje said: “It is a historic day as a long-awaited dream of the residents of Kishangarh and Ajmer was coming true after decades.”

“This airport will help give a boost to marble industry in Kishangarh and ease travelling for pilgrims coming to Lord Brahma Temple in Pushkar and also for people coming to the Dargah of Khwaja Garib Nawaz in Ajmer.”

Ajmer is only around 20 km from the airport.

Jayant Sinha said after undertaking technical survey and testing, flights would soon be launched from here to Delhi.

The union minister said that with the launch of UDAN (Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik) scheme by the central government, even a common man has been able to fulfil his dream of flying. He said in the last 70 years, 70 airports were given to the country while under the Narendra Modi’s regime, in just one year 30 airports had come up.

“With the help of Rajasthan government, Kota, Bikaner and Jaisalmer have been linked with air services,” the minister said.

A sum of Rs 145 crore has been incurred on the development of this airport which has a two-km-long runway and terminal has a capacity of 150 passengers. It has six check-in counters.

