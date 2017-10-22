Rani Mukerji’s father dead at 84

Mumbai, Oct 22 (IANS) Bollywood actress Rani Mukerji’s father Ram Mukerji, a writer and filmmaker, died here early on Sunday. He was 84.

His wife Krishna told IANS over phone on Sunday: “He was admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital from October 13. Unfortunately, his body was not responding to the treatment that well this time. His blood pressure suddenly dropped around 5 a.m.”

In a voice full of emotion, she said: “He is no more, everything is finished.”

A statement issued on behalf of the family read: “Ram Mukerji, respected film-maker, beloved father and husband, is no more. He passed away on October 22 at 6 a.m. due to natural causes. Close friends and family attended his quiet funeral at 2 p.m. this afternoon.

“He will be sorely missed by his wife Krishna Mukerji, daughter Rani Mukerji, son Raja Mukerji and the rest of the family.”

Ram, one of the founders of Filmalaya Studios here, had directed films like “Hum Hindustani” and “Leader”.

He had also directed and produced Rani’s debut film “Biyer Phool” in 1996.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee mourned his death.

“Saddened at the passing of veteran filmmaker Ram Mukherjee. My condolences to his family,” tweeted Banerjee.

Actor Prosenjit Chatterjee tweeted: “Really sad to hear Ram Mukherjee passed away. I had an opportunity to work with him in ‘Rakta Nadir Dhara’, ‘Raktalekha’, ‘Biyer Phool’. RIP Ramda.”

Rani, along with husband Aditya Chopra, was present at the last rites at the Pawan Hans Crematorium in Vile Parle West here.

Actors Aamir Khan, Anil Kapoor and Ranveer Singh were among the others who came to pay their last respects.

Related posts:









