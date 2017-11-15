Ravi Shankar meets Adityanath, discusses Ayodhya

Lucknow, Nov 15 (IANS) Art of Living founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar on Wednesday met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath here and discussed the dragging Ayodhya dispute.

Adityanath and Ravi Shankar held a 30-minute meeting at the Chief Minister’s residence.

Officials told IANS that Ravi Shankar briefed the Chief Minister about his initiative to try thrash out a mutually acceptable formula to the long simmering dispute.

Ravi Shankar is scheduled to meet senior Muslim cleric Khalid Rashid Firangimahali later in the day and will visit Ayodhya to meet Hindu leaders and other stakeholders on Thursday.

Last month, Ravi Shankar had expressed his willingness to mediate in the Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir dispute.

