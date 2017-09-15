Revenge taken in name of accountability: Maryam Nawaz

Islamabad, Sep 15 (IANS) Ousted Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s daughter Maryam Nawaz on Friday slammed the Supreme Court’s dismissal of the review petitions filed by the family against the July 28 Panama Papers verdict and said revenge was being taken in the name of accountability.

A five-judge SC bench headed by Justice Asif Saeed Khosa had taken up the petitions seeking review of the court’s ruling which disqualified Sharif and ordered the filing of corruption cases against him and his children — Hussain, Hassan and Maryam Nawaz, son-in-law retired Captain Mohammad Safdar and Finance Minister Ishaq Dar.

With the rejection of the review petitions, Sharif’s disqualification as a member of the Parliament remains valid. The Sharif family and Dar will now face corruption cases filed by the National Accountability Bureau in the accountability court.

Addressing a women convention in Karim Park, Lahore, she reiterated that Sharif was disqualified because he did not take income from his son, Geo News reported.

“Do you accept this unjust verdict,” She asked the NA-120 voters, adding “If you are against the verdict then vote for lion on September 17.”

“Support Nawaz, support progress,” Maryam said to PML-N supporters.

Maryam also hailed the role of female workers of the party and remarked: “The leaders whose sisters and daughters stand with him become invincible.”

“Isn’t the load shedding situation better than it was in 2013,” the former Premier’s daughter asked the supporters while referring to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz government’s policy of progress and development.

Maryam is handling the Lahore NA-120 by-poll campaign while her mother and PML-N candidate for the seat, Kulsoom Nawaz, is undergoing treatment for lymphoma in London.

The Lahore seat fell vacant after Sharif’s disqualification by the Supreme Court on July 28. The by-election is scheduled for September 17.

A total of 44 candidates will contest the by-poll.

