Right to privacy a fundamental right, declares Supreme Court; verdict to fascist forces: Rahul Gandhi

Kolkata: Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi addresses an election campaign rally in Kolkata on Thursday. PTI Photo by Ashok Bhaumik (PTI5_8_2014_000223B)

New Delhi, Aug 24 (IANS) In a major boost to individual freedom, the Supreme Court on Friday declared that right to privacy was a fundamental right and protected as an intrinsic part of life and personal liberty and freedoms guaranteed by Constitution.

Rejecting the government’s contention that privacy was not a fundamental right, a nine-judge Constitution bench unanimously overturned two earlier rulings in the M.P. Sharma and Kharak Singh cases that held that the right to privacy was not protected by the Constitution.

“The right to privacy is protected as an intrinsic part of the right to life and personal liberty under Article 21 and as a part of the freedoms guaranteed by Part III of the Constitution. Decisions subsequent to Kharak Singh which enunciated the above (line) lay down the correct position in law,” the bench headed by Chief Justice J.S. Khehar said.

There were six judgements written by the nine judges but all of them were unanimous in asserting that right to privacy was a fundamental right.

The other judges in the bench were Justices J. Chelameswar, S.A. Bobde, R.K. Agrawal, Rohinton F. Nariman, A.M. Sapre, D.Y. Chandrachud, S.K. Kaul and S. Abdul Nazeer. They were ruling on petitions filed by retired Karnataka High Court judge Justice K.S. Puttaswamy and others against the union government on the issue.

In his ruling, Justice Kaul said: “Let the right of privacy, an inherent right, be unequivocally a fundamental right embedded in part III of the Constitution but subject to the restrictions specified, relatable to that part. This is the call of today. The old order changeth yielding place to new.”

Writing for four judges, including the Chief Justice, Justice Chandrachud observed that the contention by the union government and the states supporting it that it was not necessary to read a constitutional right to privacy into the fundamental rights as betraying lack of understanding of the reason why rights were protected in the first place in the Indian Constitution as part of fundamental rights.

The Centre and some states had argued that there was a statutory regime by virtue of which the right to privacy was adequately protected. It was also sought to be fortified by contending that privacy was merely a common law right and the statutory protection reflected that.

“Elevating a right to the position of a constitutionally protected right places it beyond the pale of legislative majorities. When a constitutional right such as the right to equality or right to life assumes the character of being a part of the basic structure of the Constitution, it assumes inviolable status: inviolability even in the face of the power of amendment. Ordinary legislation is not beyond the pale of legislative modification.

“A statutory right can be modified, curtailed or annulled by a simple enactment of the legislature. In other words, statutory rights are subject to the compulsion of legislative majorities. The purpose of infusing a right with a constitutional element is precisely to provide it a sense of immunity from popular opinion and, as its reflection, from legislative annulment.”

The four judges also rejected the government’s argument placed by the then Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi that the right to privacy was an elitist construct.

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi today welcomed the Supreme Court verdict upholding the right to privacy as a fundamental right and said it was a major blow to “fascist forces” and a rejection of the BJP’s ideology of “suppression through surveillance”.

The judgement was a “victory for every Indian”, Gandhi said on Twitter.

“Welcome the SC verdict upholding Right to Privacy as an intrinsic part of individual’s liberty, freedom and dignity.

The SC decision marks a major blow to fascist forces,” he tweeted.

It was a “sound rejection” of the BJP’s ideology of “suppression through surveillance”, Gandhi said.

Related posts:









