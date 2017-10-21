Rights activists, media persons welcome return of abducted Pakistani woman journalist

Islamabad, Oct 21 (IANS) Human rights activists and media persons have welcomed the return of Zeenat Shahzadi, a Pakistani woman journalist who went missing two years ago while following the case of the alleged enforced disappearance of an Indian national, Hamid Ansari, in Lahore.

Retired Justice Javed Iqbal, head of the missing persons commission, confirmed Shahzadi’s return while speaking to BBC Urdu. She was recovered on Wednesday night from near the Pakistan-Afghan border, Iqbal said.

Well-known Pakistani journalist and rights activist Beena Sarwar tweeted about Shahzadi being found: “Thrilled that the disappeared activist-journalist Zeenat Shehzadi is home safe.”

Journalist Raza Ahmad Rumi tweeted: “Best news today. Young Pakistani journalist Zeenat Shahzadi ‘missing’ for 2 years, is back. God knows what she went through. Accountability?”

Human rights advocate Mustafa Qadri posted: “Great, journalist Zeenat Shahzadi, first woman journalist I’m aware of who may have been subjected to enforced disappearance, has been released.”

In Toronto, Canadian Journalists for Free Expression (CJFE) expressed happiness at Shahzadi’s safe release.

The CJFE had held a rally on August 19 on the second anniversary of her kidnapping to bring attention to her case and call on the Canadian government to intervene with the Pakistani government for her release.

According to a Dawn report, the National Accountability Bureau chief said some “non-state actors and enemy agencies” had kidnapped Shahzadi and she was recovered from them and that some tribal elders in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa played an important role in her recovery.

Shahzadi’s family has yet to issue a statement.

Shahzadi was reported to have been abducted by Pakistani agencies. She had filed an application with the Supreme Court’s Human Rights Cell on behalf of Fauzia Ansari, Hamid Ansari’s mother.

According to Zeenat’s family, she had been receiving threatening phone calls asking her not to pursue Ansari’s case before her alleged enforced disappearance.

