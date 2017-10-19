RSS leader murder: Two Punjab Police personnel suspended

Chandigarh, Oct 19 (IANS) Two head constables of the Punjab Police have been placed under suspension in connection with the killing of RSS leader Ravinder Gosai in Ludhiana on October 17, police said on Thursday.

Both policemen had failed to pursue the complaint of a motorcycle theft, which was used by the two unidentified men in killing the Rashtriya Swayamsevak sangh (RSS) leader.

Those suspended are head constables Balraj and Deep Chand.

Rohit Pal, a resident of Lohara area and owner of the motorcycle, had filed a complaint at the Miller Ganj Police Post on October 10 regarding theft of the vehicle from Miller Ganj area.

The Honda motorcycle was recovered from the forest area of Ladhowal, near Ludhiana, where it was abandoned by the suspected killers.

Unidentified assailants shot dead RSS leader Ravinder Gosai on Tuesday in Punjab’s Ludhiana city as he was returning from a RSS “shakha”.

The Punjab Police have not made any arrests so far.

Gosai, 58, was near his house when he was attacked. He was the Sangh Pracharak (regional missionary) at the RSS Mohan Shakha in Ludhiana. He was shot from close range by two motorcycle-borne assailants in Kailash Nagar area. later he succumbed to his injuries in a hospital.

The Punjab Police have failed to nab those behind the killings of leaders of Hindu organisations in Punjab in recent years.

Senior Punjab RSS leader Brigadier Jagdish Gagneja (retd) was shot by unidentified motorcycle-borne youths in a busy area of Jalandhar city on August 6, 2016. Gagneja was critically injured and succumbed to his injuries a month later. His assailants continue to be at large.

Leaders of Hindu organisations have been attacked and killed in some other incidents in Gurdaspur and Khanna towns earlier. In two separate incidents, unidentified persons fired shots at RSS activists in Ludhiana city in January and February last year.

