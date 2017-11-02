SAD to approach SGPC for memorial in Amritsar

New Delhi: Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal has said he would ask the SGPC to build a memorial to 1984 riot victims in Amritsar — similar to Wall of Truth at Gurdwara Rakab Ganj Sahib here.He said this at an “ardas samagam” at Gurdwara Rakab Ganj Sahib here today, paying tributes to victims on the 33rd anniversary of anti-Sikh riots.“Light and sound programme should be organised at the memorial to tell the stories of Sikhs killed in Delhi. Schoolchildren should be brought to the memorial so that they know about the history,” Sukhbir said, adding “the authorities know those responsible for the killings, but action has not been taken against them even 33 years after the incident”.On the occasion, the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) passed two resolutions — to get ownership right of flats allotted to victims and get the chargesheet filed in the Nangloi case, in which Congress leader Sajjan Kumar is an accused.Manjit Singh GK, DSGMC president, said the culprits had killed all those sporting turbans. “Had the victims of 1984 riots got justice, there would not have been another riots. There will be more ‘walls of truth’ till the time religion is used for vote politics,” he added.Akhil Bharatiya Danga Pidit Rahat Committee president and SAD leader Kuldeep Singh Bhogal threatened self-immolation if the Centre and the Uttar Pradesh Government failed to submit a status report in the Supreme Court on the killing of Sikhs in Kanpur.

Related posts:









