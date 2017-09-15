Sanatan Sanstha denies reports on involvement in Lankesh murder

Panaji, Sep 15 (IANS) Goa-based Sanatan Sanstha on Friday dismissed as false news reports about the involvement of its activists in the killing of journalist-activist Gauri Lankesh.

“False news that Sanatan’s activists are involved in the killing of Gauri Lankesh are being spread with the assistance of a few media houses,” Sanstha spokesperson Chetan Rajhans said in a statement here.

He claimed that such news was circulated by anti-Sanatan and anti-Hindu elements, adding that it was an attempt to divert investigations in the case.

Sanatan Sanstha is headquartered in South Goa’s Ponda sub-district and one of its cadres has been questioned in connection with the murder of rationalists like Govind Pansare and Narendra Dabholkar.

Lankesh was shot by unidentified assailants outside her home in Bengaluru in Karnataka on September 5 night.

