Saudi Arabia foils terror attack against palace in Jeddah

Riyadh, Oct 8 (IANS) Saudi Arabia announced on Saturday the foiling of a terror attack against a palace in Jeddah, Saudi Press Agency reported.

The spokesman of the Interior Ministry said in a statement that a person got out of a car and suddenly started firing at the forces of the Royal Guard located in front of the western gate of the Peace Palace in Jeddah at 3:15 p.m. local time.

The guards shot back and killed the gunman after he killed two security men and injured another two, Xinhua news agency reported.

The spokesperson identified the attacker as a 28-year-old Saudi man who carried a Kalashnikov machine gun and three Molotov cocktails.

He said that security authorities are carrying out investigations, and any developments will be announced later.

The incident took place two days after the announced busting of a terror cell linked to Islamic State (IS) terrorist group in Riyadh.

Saudi Arabia has been engaged in an anti-terror war following a series of IS-claimed deadly blasts across the kingdom in recent years.

