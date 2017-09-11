SC issues notice to Centre, others in 7-year-old Ryan student’s murder

New Delhi: Father of the class 2 student Pradhuman who was found dead by a school staff in Ryan international School's washroom with his throat slit, talks to the press outside âthe âSupreme Court in New Delhi on Sept 11, 2017. (Photo: IANS)

New Delhi, Sep 11 (IANS) The Supreme Court on Monday issued notice to the Centre, CBI and Haryana government on a plea by the father of a seven-year old student of Ryan International School in Gurugram who was found murdered in the washroom last week.

Slain Pradhuman’s father Varun Chandra Thakur had moved the apex court seeking a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the death of his son on September 8.

A bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra, Justice A.M. Khanwilkar and Justice D.Y. Chandrachud also issued notice to the Union Human Resource Development Ministry and the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Thakur’s plea seeking framing of guidelines for the safety of the students in the schools.

Thakur also sought the setting up of a Committee to inquire into the lapse leading to the death of the child. He wanted to ensure that schools were made accountable in cases related to safety of children.

A bus conductor has been arrested and has confessed to the crime, police said. The school’s principal has been suspended while two other staffers have been arrested for negligence leading to the crime, police said.

The school is located in Bhondsi on Sohna Road, Gurugram.

