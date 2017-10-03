Sharif re-elected ‘unopposed’ as PML-N president

Islamabad, Oct 3 (IANS) Ousted Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Tuesday was re-elected “unopposed” as the president of the ruling PML-N on Tuesday, reclaiming his position as the head of his namesake party.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Tariq Fazal Chaudhry submitted Sharif’s papers for party president in the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) while no other candidate from the party contested the election, reports Dawn news.

The commission will formally announce Sharif as the party president in a meeting of PML-N’s general council later in the day.

Sharif is slated to address the meeting, which is being attended by all senior PML-N leaders including Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif and Finance Minister Ishaq Dar.

On Monday, opposition lawmakers protested in the National Assembly when Law Minister Zaid Hamid introduced an amendment in the “Election Bill 2017”, reports Dawn news.

Earlier a politician could not hold any party position if disqualified by a court.

The law was passed to allow the PML-N to re-elect Sharif as party chief.

Sharif had relinquished the position of PML-N chief after his ouster from power under the July 28 verdict of the Supreme Court in the Panama Papers case.

