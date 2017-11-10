Smog gets the better of airport landing system

Amritsar: Several flights got delayed today due to low visibility despite Shri Guru Ram Dass Jee International Airport having Instrument Landing System (ILS) CAT-III B.

Some flights have also been cancelled in the past three days due to smog.

Visibility improved at about 9 am today and after that, flights managed to land and take off.

The airport authorities had installed CAT III B system to tackle low visibility during foggy weather conditions a month back. Officials at the airport had claimed that flights could land and take off even in 50m visibility with the new landing system.

But today, the authorities claimed that visibility was near zero, making it difficult for flights to land and take off.

“Visibility is less than 50m nowadays,” said Manoj Chansoria, Director Airport. “The CAT III-B made the landing of several flights possible in the past few days. With the old infrastructure, 500m visibility was required. We can’t say that it is not useful.”

