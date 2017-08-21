Solar eclipse 2017

Millions in North America will get the chance to view a solar eclipse as it moves across the continent on August 21.

While several states in the US will see a rare total eclipse. The path of totality will stretch from Salem, Ore. to Chaleston, S.C. The total eclipse will last from 10:16am PT to 2:48pm ET. Canadians will see a partial eclipse, with the western coast seeing the most dramatic coverage of the sun.

People across the continent are gearing up to catch a glimpse of the event, which according to NASA will begin just past 9am PT.

Canadians in Victoria will see as much as 91 per cent of the sun go dark, giving them the best view in the country, according to the Royal Astronomical Society of Canada (RASC). Vancouver residents are close behind at 88 per cent.

The eclipse will move east afterward, giving those in Regina about 80 per cent of an eclipse, and those in Edmonton, Winnipeg and Toronto 70 to 75 per cent coverage. Ottawa and Montreal will see a 60 to 70 per cent partial eclipse. Those further east in Quebec City, Halifax and St. John’s will be 60 per cent or less.

The eclipse will begin in Canada in Victoria at 9:09am PT, and will be visible last in St. John’s at 3:29pm NDT.

