Solar scam report tabled in Kerala assembly

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 9 (IANS) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday tabled the full text of the Solar Judicial Commission probe report at a special session of the state assembly.

Vijayan gave permission for live telecast on the day’s proceedings.

The more than 1,000-page report by Justice G. Sivarajan (retd) includes four volumes in English and one in Malayalam.

After the Chief Minister tabled the report, copies of it were given to all the legislators and also to the media.

The allegations regarding the multi-crore solar energy investment fraud that rocked the then Oommen Chandy government in 2013 were led by Saritha Nair and her live-in partner Biju Radhakrishnan.

The findings of the report indict Chandy and his office and the way his three office staff had close links with Saritha Nair.

Among the others who have been found guilty include Chandy’s former cabinet colleagues Aryadan Mohammed, Adoor Prakash, A.P. Anil Kumar and Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan.

The others named in the case are legislator Hibi Eden, former MLAs Benny Behanan and Thampanoor Ravi, Lok Sabha members Jose K. Mani and K.C. Venugopal, former Union Minister Palanimanickam and party office bearers.

The report also contains a letter written by Nair wherein she names all those who sexually exploited her.

Soon after Vijayan finished his speech, Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala said that reports have surfaced that after Sivarajan submitted his report, a person was send to the retired judge again, which should not have happened.

“This report is based on what Saritha Nair has said and you (Vijayan) are using this to settle political scores against a tall leader like Chandy, whose track record is impeccable and one who has carried himself in a dignified manner as a legislator for almost 50 years,” said Chennithala.

After the 50-minute session, the opposition leaders got together at the official residence of Chennithala to tackle the fresh developments.

According to sources in the know of things, the Congress opposition is all set to challenge the report in the court.

This is the first time in the history of the assembly that a special session was called to table a Judicial Commission probe report.

So far, all the 134 previous judicial probes were tabled in the course of regular assembly sessions.

