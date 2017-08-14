Southasian Pulse Radio Headlines – August 14
- Pakistan begins celebrating its 71st Independence Day. Felicitations were extended by Y Media.
- Sweets were exchanged at Wagah-Attari border on Pakistan’s Independence Day.
- Senexual harassment allegations have allegedly been raised against Calgary Liberal MP Darshan Kang by a constituent. A detailed investigation is underway. In 2015 two Liberal MPs were sacked by Prime Minister Trudeau after similar allegations surfaced.
- The BC meat shop owner who made Minister Harjit Sajjan’s video says he is being threatened. Though he met the minister and apologised and both the meat shop owner and Sajjan agreed they made mistakes but the matter has not stopped there. Minister Sajjan is doing best to save meat shop owner and RCMP has been notified.
- Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland is laying out Canada’s key objectives for the upcoming Nafta renegotiation prior to the first round of talks commencing from August 16 to 20.
- Peel police has reported theft of six to seven weapons from a Brampton house.
- Three people dead and 20 got injured after white supremacists marched in Virginia. Trump has condemned hate violence after the state declared emergency.
- Kenya’s opposition has informed at least 100 people have been killed in post-election protests.
- On the occasion of Pakistan’s Independence Day, Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has said Pakistan desires positive and constructive relation with all countries of the world, especially with neighbours.
- Former Pakistani prime minister Nawaz Sharif has once again blamed conspiracy for his disqualification. Talking to supporters he said in his party’s next term, cheap housing and many other projects will be initiated.
- PTI chief Imran Khan has replied to Nawaz Sharif adding there is no conspiracy in his ouster. This is naya Pakistan. He also said his party will form the next government in August 14.
- A suicide bomb attack in Quetta, Pakistan killed 17 including eight soldiers while 50 got injured.
- At least 46 people have died in two buses that were swept away by landslide in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh.
- Defence Minister Arun Jaitley has said terrorists in Kashmir are under pressure and stone pelters have dwindled.
- Father-in-law of DM Buxar who committed suicide recently has said his daughter is innocent and conspiracy is being hatched against her.
- Baba Ramdev has asked to conquer Pakistan-administered Kashmir and boycott all Chinese goods. He also showed desire to set up factory in Kashmir.
- Sushma Swaraj has allowed visa to a Pakistani woman, Faiza Tanveer fighting with an aggressive cancer.
- Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh has announced that Amritsar will get IRs300 crore for various projects and major steps are being taken for the state’s development. On this occasion Navjot Sidhu said that Amritsar will be made a smart city with the help of IRs200 crore, about IRs100 crore is being given by the government. Even World Bank has extended some funds for development.
- India’s Independence Day’s final rehearsal is being done in Jalandhar, Punjab.
- In World Hockey, India beat Holland 4-3. Captain Manpreet scored two goals.
- In the third Test, India crushed Sri Lanka and whitewashed series 3-0. Hardik Pandya scored 86-ball hundred with eight fours and seven sixes.
- Yuvraj Singh has been dropped, Ashwin, Jadeja has been rested and Manish Pandey is in, in India’s ODI team against Sri Lanka.
- India ODI Team for Sri Lanka includes Virat Kohli (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma (vice captain), Lokesh Rahul, Manish Pandey, Ajinkya Rahane, Kedar Jadhav, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shardul Thakur
- Canadian teen Dennis Shapovalov loses in Rogers Cup semi-finals.
- Usain Bolt broke down in tears after failing to finish final race due to injury.
Posted in: Uncategorized