Southasian Pulse Radio Headlines – August 15
- India celebrating 71st Independence Day. Felicitations offered from Y Media.
- Trudeau greeted India. He said: “Today, we join the people of India and members of the Indo-Canadian community to celebrate India’s 71stIndependence Day. Our two countries share much in common, including our commitment to democracy, freedom, and the rule of law, and are linked by similar institutions and forms of government. Above all, the success of Canada and India demonstrate that we both prosper not in spite of our diversity, but because of it. We enjoy a special relationship – one that we are committed to strengthening. I recently met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the G20 Leaders’ Summit. I look forward to continuing to collaborate with him on global issues, including peace and security, health, climate change, and gender equality. As we celebrate the 150th anniversary of Confederation, I invite Canadians to reflect on the countless contributions Indo-Canadians make to our national fabric. Canada is a stronger and more prosperous country because of them. On behalf of the Government of Canada, Sophie and I wish a happy Independence Day to all those celebrating.”
- Ontario Premier Kathleen Wayne has also wished Happy Independence Day to India.
- Canada and India share a longstanding, warm friendship and partnership built on shared values of democracy and peace: Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer
- Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland while commenting on Nafta has said trade deals always matter as several jobs depend on them.
- Crea reports that national home sales fell 2.1% from June to July. Actual activity in July stood at 11.9% less than last July’s level. The number of newly listed homes edged back by 1.8% from June to July. The MLS Home Price Index (HPI) was up 12.9% year-over-year in July 2017. The national average sale price came down by 0.3% year-over-year in July.
- Montreal, a couple killed in terror attack,
- Two Canadians, a female teacher who was also pregnant and her husband have been killed in Burkina Faso attack.
- Trump has ordered probe into China’s trade practice. Replying China warned it ‘won’t sit idle’ if US harms trade ties.
- Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has filed three petitions in Supreme Court.
- Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi unfurled the Tricolour flag at the ramparts of Red Fort on the 71st Independence Day. Addressing the nation, Modi said by 2022, India will change and a new India will emerge. The solution to Kashmir is not bullets but love. He said national security is of utmost importance and the recent surgical strikes demonstrated India’s strength in defence. Modi reiterated fight against corruption will go on and under demonitisation three lakh shell companies have been uncovered. Modi also commended women fighting Triple Talaq. He said the government is taking nation on new track of development with speed and the government is nurturing youth to be job creators but there is no place for violence.
- India’s Independence Day was also celebrated in Punjab’s Patiala and Jalandhar.
- Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder also celebrated Independence Day with Sikhs Regiment in Gurdaspur. He said his government is creating 50,000 youth jobs under ‘ghar ghar naukri’ scheme. he also reiterated the resolve to help farmers but urged them not to commit suicides.
- Modi and Trump in a last night discussion talked about the India-Pacific regional peace. Trump also assured India it will take care of their energy requirements. On North Korea’s issue, Modi said India will support the US.
