Southasian Pulse Radio Headlines – August 16
Headlines
- Nafta talks begin today. Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland has said the Liberal government is trying to modernize Nafta but analysts say it would not be so easy.
- India’s Independence Day celebrated in Toronto. Indian Consul General Dinesh Bhatia not only held an event at the consulate but at a Vaughan Hotel in the evening. The event was attended by the Governor-General and Canadian politicians along with others.
- In the Virginia case, Trump has said both sides should be blamed for Charlottesville violence.
- Iraqi Prime Minister has vowed to free ‘every inch’ of land from IS
- Alyssa Ayers, Senior Fellow for India, Pakistan and South Asia at top American think-tank Council on Foreign Relations, has said India’s economy has given it “greater global heft, and is powering the expansion and modernisation of the country s military capabilities.” But India still has much to do at home, she said. “As India continues to tackle its pressing economic, human development and social equity goals, my own view on this question is that India, like China, is emerging as a world power even as it still has a large unfinished domestic agenda.”
- The US is developing a strategic alliance with India. It is being said that the USA will support India in its war against China but experts are asking will it happen at all?
- Nawaz Sharif might be replaced as party chief of PML (N) in Pakistan.
- The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has rejected PTI’s request to halt proceedings in foreign funding case because the same case is being heard by the Supreme Court. Dismissing the request, the ECP asked the party to submit all the funding details before the commission by September 7. The ECP had reserved its judgement on PTI’s appeal after hearing arguments from both parties. PTI’s counsel had requested the commission to stop the proceedings in the foreign funding case as a similar case is pending before the apex court. Former PTI member, Akbar S. Babar had filed a petition in the election commission seeking Imran Khan’s disqualification on receiving funding from prohibited sources.
- Requesting Lahore High Court to make the Najfi commission reporton the 2014 Model Town tragedy public, PAT chairman Tahirul Qadri called to staged a sit-in on Lahore’s Mall Road. Along with Qadri, the protesters were joined by Awami Muslim League chief Sheikh Rashid and PTI’s Fawad Chaudhry and Firdous Ashiq Awan.
- The National Investigation Agencyin India teams are carrying out raids at 12 places in J&K’s Baramulla, Handwara and Srinagar in connection with its terror funding and civil unrest probe involving Hurriyat Sources say fresh raids have been carried out on those people who have financial links with the pro-Pakistani Hurriyat leaders including Syed Ali Shah Geelani. The names of these persons have been disclosed by seven separatists, who were arrested by the agency last month for allegedly organising the funds and civil unrest in the valley.
- Indian Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj has announced medical visas will be extended to the Pakistanis.
- Melbourne is the most liveable city in the world, followed by Austrian capital, Vienna and Canada’s Vancouver in the second and third place respectively, reveals a survey. According to the Global Liveability Reportcompiled by the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU), the 10 most liveable cities in the world include Toronto at the fourth place, followed by Calgary (5th), Adelaide (6th), Perth (7th), Auckland (8th), Helsinki (9th) and Hamburg (10th). EIU noted that overall, the global average liveability score has fallen 0.8 per cent to 74.8 per cent over the past five years. As per the survey, the least liveable city was Damascus at 140th place, followed by Lagos (139), Tripoli (138), Dhaka (137), Port Moresby (136), Algiers (135), Karachi (134), Harare (133), Douala (132) and Kiev (131).
- Air India will start direct flights from Chandigarh to Bangkok from October 6.
- The Supreme Court on Wednesday set up a supervisory panel of two retired judges to scrutinise 241 cases relating to 1984 anti-Sikh riots in Delhi closed by a Special Investigation Team formed by the NDA government for re-investigation. A three-judge Bench headed by Justice Dipak Misra asked the panel to supervisory panel to give its report in three months and fixed November 28 for further hearing.
- In hockey, India defeated Holland in both the matches but lost to Belgium twice.
- India stays at the top of ICC Test rankings after the 3-0 whitewash of Sri Lanka.
- Pandya jumps to 45 places while Dhawan and Rahul reach career highs at ICC Test rankings.
