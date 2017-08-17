Southasian Pulse Radio Headlines – August 17
- Nafta: US talks tough on the opening day. Canada is confident going forward: Foreign Minister Freeland
- Three people died in accident near Calgary – a baby girl, 16-year-old girl and an 11-year-old boy.
- The US designates Hizb-ul Mujahideen as ‘global terrorist organisation’.
- Crude oil in India gives more support to Indo-US ties.
- Proud my father sacrificed his life for country: Martyred Soldier Narendra Singh’s daughter
- A 16-year-old Hyderabad girl was married to a 65-year-old man.
- In hockey, India beat Austria 4-3.
