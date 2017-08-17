Y Media- The biggest South Asian Media House|Thursday, August 17, 2017
Southasian Pulse Radio Headlines – August 17 

  1. Nafta: US talks tough on the opening day. Canada is confident going forward: Foreign Minister Freeland
  2. Three people died in accident near Calgary – a baby girl, 16-year-old girl and an 11-year-old boy.
  3. The US designates Hizb-ul Mujahideen as ‘global terrorist organisation’.
  4. Crude oil in India gives more support to Indo-US ties.
  5. Proud my father sacrificed his life for country: Martyred Soldier Narendra Singh’s daughter
  6. A 16-year-old Hyderabad girl was married to a 65-year-old man.
  7. In hockey, India beat Austria 4-3.

