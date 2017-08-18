Southasian Pulse Radio Headlines – August 18
- Terror in Barcelona: Police has shot down five terrorists in a second attack. Isis took responsibility.
- Inflation rate in Canada rose to 1.2% in July.
- Indian Independence Day celebrations were held in Ottawa yesterday. Event organised by the Indian High Commissioner to Canada Vikas Swarup, was attended by Ontario premier Kathleen Wynne, several Liberal party members and other guests.
- Brampton Mayor Linda Jeffrey will speak about university and infrastructural developments in the city today at Channel Y.
- Japan has said it will stand with China on Dokhlam issue that has annoyed China.
- Experts think amid the latest standoff between India and China, the two countries might go to war.
- Former Pakistani prime minister Nawaz Sharif and sons did not appear in front of NAB. Their stand is that result of the review petition filed in the court must come to the fore before they go to NAB.
- A report by a Delhi-based non-profit pushing for poll reforms has informed the BJP received the lion’s share of IRs705.81 crore of the IRs956.77 crore that corporate houses donated to five national parties between 2012-13 and 2015-16. The party, which swept to power in 2014, got money from 2,987 corporate donors followed by the Congress that received Rs 198.16 crore from 167 business houses, the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) said. The Nationalist Congress Party received Rs 50.73 crore, Communist party of India (Marxist) Rs 1.89 crore and CPI Rs 0.18 crore, said the report based on submissions made by political parties to the election commission. The division of corporate donors along 14 sectors was done by the ADR.
- Floods in Bihar are creating havoc and though the Indian army is offering rescue operations, thousands are still without shelter.
- A Delhi hotel security manager was seen harassing a front-desk female staff. On complaint the woman was fired. An FIR was only filed after the matter came in media.
- The mother of a 16-year-old Hyderabadi girl, married to a 65-year-old Arab sheikh, has said her husband and sister-in-law gave her away for IRs500,000. But now the girl is being harassed in Middle East. The Indian government is trying to get her back.
- A 10-year-old rape victim whose illegitimate child was delivered through c-section are being questioned by her parents. The court had ordered earlier not to abort the child but deliver it. the parents have questioned the court’s decision.
- India will play its first ODI against Sri Lanka on Sunday. Sri Lanka, currently ranked eighth in ODIs with 88 points, can secure direct qualification for the 2019 World Cup if they win at least two matches in the upcoming five-ODI series against India, starting on Sunday, August 20 in Dambulla. Winning two games will push Sri Lanka’s tally to 90 while West Indies, currently placed ninth with 78 points, can at best reach 88 even if they win their six remaining ODIs – one against Ireland and five against England – before the September 30 cut-off. The top seven sides along with hosts England gain direction qualification for the tournament. If Sri Lanka manage to win only one match in the series, however, West Indies could pip them on decimal points, provided they win each of their upcoming six ODIs. A loss against Ireland would rule West Indies out of direct qualification, even if Sri Lanka get whitewashed by India.
