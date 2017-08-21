Southasian Pulse Radio Headlines – August 21
- Solar eclipse will be witnessed today in parts of USA and Canada.
- Montreal demonstration. In Quebec Far Right group, La Meute held demonstration saying the city’s culture is being destroyed by radical Islam and immigration. A counter protest, led by Jaggi Singh was held.
- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau attended Indian Independence Day celebrations in Montreal. On this occasion he said: “Long live friendship between Canada and India.
- Thousands participated in India Day Parade in Toronto. Bollywood Star Shilpa Shetty joined these celebrations.
- CBC has reported that a Toronto man, Tabirul Hasib is on Interpol the list of feared ISIS suicide bombers.
- Trudeau joined Pride Parade along with Irish Prime Minister, Leo Varadkar in Montreal.
- According to the RCMP, 3,800 people crossed the border illegally into Quebec during the first two weeks of August. The RCMP also intercepted 2,996 asylum seekers crossing illegally into Quebec in July. Since June 1, more than 7,000 people have illegally entered Canada.
- Spain Attacks: Mastermind Imam is thought to be dead. Police has said the former imam in the town, Abdelbaki Es Satty, vanished last week. he might have been killed while making a bomb in his house or escaped and left for Morocco. Police say they have no firm evidence that Es Satty played any role in last week’s attacks but they have thoroughly searched his home in Ripoll.
- A 12-year-old Indian-origin boy Rahul won UK Child Genius show.
- Former Pakistani prime minister Nawaz Sharif can nominate his brother, Shahbaz as party head on September 7.
- Pakistan’s anti-terror court has said it will start hearing the Benazir murder case daily from tomorrow.
- Pakistan’s former interior minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan has said he is not leaving politics but just does not want to be part of the Cabinet.
- India’s Defence Minister Arun Jailtley has informed separatists and Maoists feel ‘fund-starved’ after demonetisation.
- The Congress has claimed at least 259 have been killed in 27 train accidents in the last three-years of BJP rule.
- In Bihar floods, toll has reaches 253.
- Decision on Dera chief Ram Rahim will take place on August 25. Haryana is on high alert and section 144 has been imposed.
- Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh will meet Prime Minister Modi and Arun Jaitley demanding raise in Punjab’s borrowing limit.
- Opposition leader in Punjab Sukhpal Khaira has said Captain and Badal are playing a friendly match in the City Centre Scam case. He also claimed that clean chit was granted to Capt by Badal before ending his tenure as CM.
- AAP has alleged that its workers were beaten by Congress in Punjab. Congress thrashed a shop keeper and his brother badly and both had to be admitted in the hospital. AAP leaders visited them in Ludhiana hospital.
- In the first ODI: Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli guided India to a nine-wicket win over Sri Lanka. Shikhar Dhawan got the Man of the Match award for his 132 not out off just 90 balls. Akshar Patel took three wickets. Sri Lanka scored 216. India lost an early wicket when Rohit Sharma was given run out but Dhawan and Kohli stayed on and won the match. Afterwards at a press conference Kohli said the team is preparing for 2018. Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajjan Singh and Zaheer Khan are already out of the team and even fate of Dhoni looks bleak.
