Southasian Pulse Radio Headlines – August 22
- Peel police officer has been charged with domestic assault and forcible confinement.
- Canada tightens noose around those crossing border illegally
- Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale visits temporary processing centre set up on Canadian side to cope with influx of asylum seekers crossing there.
- Immigration Minister Ahmed Hussen says processing time to determine an asylum seekers’ eligibility is five months. He said more staff is being employed to cope with the sudden influx, the government expects that wait time to shorten.
- TransUnion has found that by June this year, the average Canadian mortgage had reached $198,781, an increase of almost five per cent in the previous 12 months. It said the total number of active mortgage accounts have grown annually to 6.0 million, an increase of 1.2 per cent from last year. Canadians are borrowing more but delinquency rates have dropped to 0.56 per cent for the third quarter in a row. A delinquency rate of 0.56 per cent means barely one of every 200 mortgage holders was more than 60 days behind on their mortgage payment as of the end of June.
- Trump has unveiled its Afghan policy. He has warned Pakistan that US will take action if it does not stop backing terrorists adding Pakistan has ‘much to lose’ by harboring terrorists. He has sought India’s help in this regard.
- China has defended Pakistan after Trump’s tough In Pakistan there has been a mixed reaction to Trump’s speech. But PTI chief Imran Khan has said it is time for Pakistan to say ‘never again’.
- JIT members in Pakistan will face hard questions from Sharif family lawyers on its recent verdict.
- Former Pakistani prime minister Nawaz Sharif, his sons, and daughter did not appear before anti-graft body saying unless the result of the plea filed earlier comes, they will not come to NAB.
- Supreme Court in India has given its ruling in the triple talaq practice calling it void and unconstitutional. India’s Defence Minister Arun Jaitley has hailed Supreme Court’s judgement, saying ‘aberrations’ in personal laws should be rectified. Congress has also welcomed ban on instant talaq but said BJP should not take credit for it. The law was passed due to the long struggle of women.
- Punjab Chief Minister Capt Union Minister for Food and Consumer Affairs Ram Vilas Paswan and urged him to review the IRs31,000 crore food procurement debt of the state.
- A man has been arrested with 11kg of poppy in J&K’s Poonch.
- After spending 11 years in Amritsar jail, Pakistani sisters are all set to return home.
- Boxer Vijender has predicted more than one medal for India at World Championships.
- Filmmaker Gurinder Chaddha has said it is unfortunate that her movie ‘Partition: 1947’ has been banned in Pakistan.
