Southasian Pulse Radio Headlines – August 24
- Teachers’ union votes to urge school boards to remove John A. Macdonald’s name from public schools.
- Trudeau warns Canada is not a safe haven for asylum seekers,
- Ottawa police’s guns and gangs unit is investigating a shooting that happened on the Queensway in which a man was shot in the leg and taken to hospital.
- A child has life-threatening condition after he got injured in the Highway 404 crash.
- Investigators from the Central Robbery Bureau are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying suspects in a home invasion robbery incident in the City of Brampton. On August 23 at approximately 3:29 a.m., three unknown suspects entered a residence in the area of Sunforest Drive and Bovaird Drive East in the City of Brampton. Once inside the residence, one of the two male occupants a 24 year-old Brampton resident sustained minor injuries as a result of an altercation with one of the three suspects. Police arrived and a 15 year-old and 17 year-old were arrested at the scene. A third suspect was able to elude police. He is described as 5’10” in height, light complexion, wearing dark clothing, possibly a grey shirt. There was some property recovered in this incident, other items are outstanding.
- Investigators from the 22 Division Criminal Investigation Bureau are seeking the public’s assistance as they investigate reports of shots fired in Brampton. On August 22, at approximately 6:45pm.Peel Regional Police received numerous calls for the sound of gunshots in the area of Chamney Court and Kennedy Road in the City of Brampton. Police attended the area and located a 39 year-old female from Brampton who had received minor injuries as a result of the shooting. Several vehicles parked on the court have damage consistent with being struck by bullets. Investigators are appealing for witnesses to the incident or who may have video surveillance, dashboard video, or who may have information regarding the incident.
- Lahore High Court has told Pemra to provisionally stop airing ‘anti-judiciary’ speeches by the PML-N leaders.
- Pakistani Prime Minister has chaired meeting with top military brass to devise reply to Trump’s recent accusations that Pakistan is harbouring terrorists.
- Supreme Court in India has declared right to privacy a fundamental right. Opposition has said though the privacy verdict will give boost to personal liberty it will serve as a setback to the government. Meanwhile, BJP has replied the Supreme Court verdict is not a setback to government.
- As Dera verdict is expected tomorrow, Punjab and Haryana are on full alert. About 15,000 paramilitary personnel have been deployed in Punjab and Haryana, while mobile internet will be suspended.
- Dera chief Ram Raheem has said though he has back pain, he will appear in Panchkula court. Amid tensions Northern Railways has canceled over 20 trains.
- PCB chief Najam Sethi has announced World XI squad. Du Plessis has been appointed skipper. The team includes stars such as South African stars Hashim Amla, David Miller, Albie Morkel and Imran Tahir, West Indian Samuel Badree and Darren Sammy, Australian George Bailey, Ben Cutting and Tim Paine. New Zealand’s all-rounder Grant Elliot, former England all-rounder Paul Collingwood, Sri Lanka opener Tamim Iqbal and Sri Lanka all-rounder Thisara Perera complete the squad.
- In World Badminton Championships, PV Sindhu is playing against Cheung Ngan Yi.
- Sri Lanka has posted 236/8 against India in the second ODI.
- Pakistan qualify for Hockey World Cup.
