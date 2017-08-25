Southasian Pulse Radio Headlines – August 25
- Canada to allow gender-neutral passports.
- Ontario hospitals struggling as number of extremely sick babies
- Police arrest two males involved in the region’s 10th homicide of 2017.
- Police is seeking public assistance in case where shots were fired in Brampton.
- Hurricane Harvey, considered to be the most powerful storm in 12 years, is threatening the US.
- At least 71 people have been killed in Myanmar terror attacks.
- Explosion and gunfight killed two people in Kabul mosque.
- Samsung heir Lee Jae-yong sentenced to five years in prison.
- Pakistan and the US are in backchannel contacts to resolve rifts.
- Sharif’s children file pleas against Supreme Court’s Panamagate verdict.
- Pakistan’s population touches 207.8 million as shown by the provisional census results.
- Pakistan sets terms for help in anti-terror fight and rejects Trump’s allegations of duplicity.
- CBI raids Satyendar Jain’s residence in money laundering case. AAP protests.
- Dera chief convicted in rape case and taken into custody. At least 30 people have been killed in Panchkula and around 250 injured. Prime Minister Modi was briefed about situation in Haryana and Punjab. Home Minister Rajnath Singh spoke to Haryana chief minister Manoharlal Khattar and Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder and assured of all help. Dera supporters attacked journalists. Amid violence Dera sect appealed to people for calm adding it will appeal against verdict. As violence erupted in Delhi also, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal asked people to remain calm. Curfew was imposed in towns in 10 Punjab districts and in three Haryana towns, including Panchkula and Sirsa, after supporters of Dera Sacha Sauda chief went on a violent rampage. The towns where curfew has been clamped include Mansa, Bathinda, Patiala, Fazilka, Ferozepore, Faridkot, Malout, Sangrur and Barnala. Haryana’s Panchkula, adjoining Chandigarh, where a CBI court gave a guilty ruling against the Dera chief, resembled a war zone. Besides Panchkula, curfew was imposed in Sirsa, headquarters of Dera Sacha Sauda where one person died in the violence, and Kaithal towns. Security has been beefed up in Himachal Pradesh’s Baddi and Parwanoo towns, which share a border with Haryana. Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar appealed to the people to maintain calm. Several buses, cars and trains were burnt.
- Congress has appointed four working presidents in Gujarat.
- AAP MLAs in Punjab are protesting tax exemption ‘bias’.
- Ronaldo wins UEFA Player of the Year award.
- Sindhu reaches semis while Srikanth bows out of Badminton Worlds.
- Hindi movie released today, ‘A Gentleman’ has a confusing plot and characters lack depth.
