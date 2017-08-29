Southasian Pulse Radio Headlines – August 29
- According to an interview given by a girl’s father to Toronto Star, Liberal MP Darshan Kang paid her $100,000 to stay quiet about sexual harassment. The Liberal caucus took out two of its MPs on similar charges. Liberal party has zero tolerance for such acts.
- Two people have died while four have been hospitalized in a shooting incident at New Mexico library.
- Hurricane Harvey: About 24 to 25 inches rainfalls are expected and there are massive floods in the area. President Donald Trump and his wife Melania toured the state to see massive damage done by rains.
- Korea has fired missile over Japan. The USA, Japan and even UK are annoyed.
- Indian and Chinese troops have pulled out from Doklam completely. Both Bhutan and China claim that area. But India came out to defend the area after two and a half months threats. Therefore the standoff will not affect on Brics.
- The Pakistan-US talks have been suspended in protest over Trump’s anti-Pakistan stand after he rolled out his Afghan policy. The US had said Pakistan still has terrorist safe havens. Pakistan also is annoyed with India’s increasing role in the region.
- Former Pakistani High Commissioner to India Abdul Basit, has expressed his concern in his letter that Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry is “the worst Pakistan Ambassador in Washington DC.” He said the joint statement issued after a meeting in the Russian city of Ufa between ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi in 2015, and Pakistan’s failure to get re-elected to the United Nations Human Rights Council (HRC). The Ufa joint statement had been criticised at the time for being the first prime minister-level joint statement in which Kashmir was not specifically mentioned. Later in 2015, Pakistan suffered diplomatic humiliation after losing in a bid for re-election to the UN HRC, forcing the Foreign Office to do some introspection and look for the causes. The defeat was shocking because it was the first time that Pakistan had lost a major election at the UN.
- PTI has sent a notice to Ayesha Gulalai to remove her from the party.
- India’s External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj has said Pakistanis will be given visas for medical treatment. The recent one has been given to a child for heart surgery in India.
- After Dera Head Gurmeet, another self-styled Baba Rampal is on target. Rampal has been in jail since 2014, when he was arrested after he failed to show up in court 43 times.
- Rapist Dera Head Gurmeet did not sleep in jail. He was crying and not eating food. Police has rescued 18 minor girls between the age groups of two years to 14 years. They will undergo medical examination. At least 34 boys have also been rescued from the dera and will be taken for medical examination. The hearing in dera chief case continued even today as 38 died in violence. When the media asked why rubber bullets were not used to disperse people, the high court said in warlike situation rubber bullets cannot be used.
