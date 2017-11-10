Southasian Pulse Radio Headlines – November 10

Trudeau meets with Myanmar leader Suu Kyi, shows concern for Rohingya refugees

Canada’s Special Envoy Bob Rae present there said Myanmar not giving any guarantees

New poll in Ontario shows PC has 35% support, Liberals 32%, NDP 23%, Green 9%

Next provincial elections will be held on June 7, 2018

7 intersection in Brampton are dangerous, Peel Police’s road safety unit to hold special two-month campaign

Peel police: More information on those 7 intersection will be released after two-month campaign

Former Pak president Musharraf announces ‘grand alliance’ of 23 political parties – Pakistan Awami Ittehad

Musharraf: Not lead small ethnic party like MQM, mahajirs not agreeing with MQM policies; will face courts soon

Pakistan allows Kulbhushan Jadhav’s wife to meet him on human grounds

Vietnam: On Apec meeting Trump appreciated Modi, not so much China

Trump: India a country of 100 crores, is biggest democracy and Indian economy doing well under Modi

GST Council cuts tax slab for 178 items from 28% to 18%; Arun Jaitley and others announce

Won’t allow ‘Gabbar Singh Tax’: Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi

Delhi wants to bring back odd-even scheme: opposition hits at Kejriwal saying he should have done something earlier

Punjab DGP Arora: 21-year-old Shera behind targeted killings arrested in Fatehgarh Sahib

Punjab DGP Arora informs of recovering arms and 3 motorcycles; 4 men arrested earlier, this is 5th one

Punjab DGP Arora: Shera influenced by KLF militant Harminder Singh Mintoo, met him in Italy

Punjab high profile killing: RSS state VP Brig (Retd) Jagdish Gagneja, Punjab Shiv Sena labour wing head Durga Prasad Gupta,

Punjab high profile killing: Sri Hindu Takht publicity manager Amit Sharma, Dera Sacha Sauda followers Satpal Kumar and his son Ramesh

Punjab high profile killing: Pastor Sultan Masih and Ludhiana RSS leader Ravinder Gosain.

Navjot Sidhu irked by Kejriwal’s name during a key military programme saying no need to take his name

GPC chief Kirpal Singh Badungar: According to SC ruling raising Khalistan’s slogans not a crime constitutionally

Raj Kumar Verka considers this perfidious statement, asks Parkash Badal to clarify

Raj Kumar Verka asks Home Minister Rajnath, PM Modi to take action against SGPC that he calls B team of Akali Dal

Raj Kumar Verka says these people do not love the country and wish to disturbing state peace

AAP leader Khaira: State govt did not offer any favours, was framed in old case, presented some proofs

Akali leader Majithia in a press conference asked what is Khaira’s link with drug peddlers, hit at Kejriwal

The Editor-in-Chief, trustees and members of Tribune newspapers not happy with apology extended to Majithia

The Editor-in-Chief, trustees and members say this has destroyed the paper’s credibility

The apology was published on front page, Sukhbir Badal thanked the paper

Hardik Pandya has been rested for Sri Lanka three Tests

India to play 3 Tests, 3 ODIs and 3 T20 matches against Sri Lanka

India Test team: Virat Kohli (Captain), KL Rahul, Murali Vijay, Shikhar Dhawan, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (Vice-Captain), Rohit Sharma, Wriddhiman Saha (WK)

India Test team: Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Bhuvaneshwar Kumar, Ishant Sharma

Wasim Akram: ICC has no power to pursue BCCI to play with Pakistan, politics should be kept away from sports

Indian men’s hockey team captain Manpreet Singh appreciates Sardar Singh

Related posts:









