Southasian PULSE radio headlines – November 13

COURTESY : IANS

Trudeau in Philippines for Asean summit, meets President Rodrigo Duterte

Trudeau accompanied by Chrystia Freeland; human rights issue and trade to top agenda

Minister of International Trade Francois Philippe Champagne and Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development Navdeep Singh Bains leading trade mission in India

Transport Minister Mac Garneau talked to Y Media earlier, Minister Bains to talk soon

Forum Research poll conducted between Nov 4-6 shows Conservatives have 38% support, Liberals at 36%, NDP 14%

Forum Research poll: From Aug till date Liberal support is down, Conservatives strengthening position, NDP remains the same

Vote distribution: Liberal can still clinch 164 seats and make minority govt; Conservatives can gain 148 seats, NDP to get 15 seats, Bloc 11, Green 3

A man was attacked and seriously injured at Brampton gas station

Man snatched victim’s phone and ran away. He is described as male while wearing blue hoodie

Remembrance Day was celebrated in Canada and various other cities in Europe; Y Media covered events here

Successful Miss Punjaban show held at Living Arts Centre on Saturday

Death toll in powerful Iran-Iraq earthquake touches 400, no power in Iraq and parts of Iran

Iran-Iraq earthquake measured at 7.3 at richter scale; several people displaced in cold, hospitals facing problems

Trump-Modi meet briefly at Asean summit in Manila

Modi says as India has found a true friend in Trump, bilateral relations can be enhanced further

Modi urges for more cooperation in South East Asia

India, US, Japan and Australia must not target us: China

As USA and India getting closer, Americans call it an Indo-Pacific pact

2 Pakistani soldiers killed in Afghan border attack

SC’s Justice Afzal asks authorities to provide details in black and white on missing people, orders innocent to be released

Delhi’s air quality back to ‘severe plus’, may worsen even more

Emergency in Chandigarh as Kejriwal to meet Khattar to discuss smog

Kejriwal asks to bring back odd-even scheme

Capt Amarinder: Can meet Kejriwal but he must inform what will be done for Punjab farmers

Gujarat elections: BJP claims it will win: Rahul says political tsunami is coming as Congress victory will surprise everyone

A laptop caught fire on a Bangaluru-bound flight

Bank of America Merrill Lynch report: In 8 to 9 years, Indian economy will be bigger than Japan

Bank of America Merrill Lynch report: India will be 3rd largest economy, leaving behind Germany

Bank of America Merrill Lynch report: India to grow at 8% to 9% in future but USA and China still remain ahead

Nothing wrong in raising demand for Khalistan per SC ruling: SGPC president Kirpal Singh Badungar

Congress hits back at SGPC saying is Akali philosophy the same and pro-Khalistan

AAP says for 25 years blood flew in Punjab, is the same black era coming back to state?

SGPC president: My statement was twisted by media, Sikh sacrifices for country should not be forgotten

