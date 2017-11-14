Southasian PULSE Radio Headlines – November 14

Death toll in powerful Iran-Iraq earthquake touches 530

Iraq, Iran announce national emergency as 70,000 people are homeless and require immediate assistance

One Kurdish town in bad shape and rescue efforts on, earthquake was measured 7.3 on richter scale

Trudeau concludes Asean summit where he talked about trade and human rights

President Rodrigo Duterte has hits back on Trudeau saying it is a personal and official insult

An angry Duterte says Trudeau does not understand challenges faced by Philippines

On the contrary Trudeau had said President Duterte was receptive and meeting was cordial

President Duterte also warns two US officials, said they will be banned from entering Philippines

Striking Ontario college faculty to vote on new contract offer

If agreed students can be back in classes by next Tuesday

Provincial leaders in Brampton were hosted by Muslim community for Sukhwant Thethi

Event was attended by Yasir Naqvi, Charles Sousa, Steven Del Duca, MPPs and MPs

Charles Sousa to present 2018 budget details today

Children’s Mental Health Ontario: Children, parents miss school and work to cope with mental illness

Survey conducted for people between 18-34; 40% are fighting mental health, 50% face health challenging, 42% waiting for mental health assistance

Survey: 25% parents say due to kids’ mental health issues they have to take off from work

In USA Jeff Sessions back in court and is being questioned on Russia probe

Non-bailable arrest warrants issued against Pakistan Finance Minister

Imran Khan appears before court, granted bail in all cases

Mufti Qavi released on bail, pledges struggle against women violence, honor killing

India-USA bilateral ties are enhancing; China says India, US, Japan and Australia must not target them

Smog in Delhi, Punjab, Haryana pollution: Kejriwal to meet Haryana CM tomorrow; Punjab CM rejects request

Punjab CM Capt: Kejriwal doing politics on smog issue, no positive result is expected

Hardik Patel sex CD that came out yesterday shows him with a woman

Friends support saying sex is a natural act, being trapped just before elections

Hardik is supporting Congress and trying to break BJP’s long rule in Gujarat

British MP Preet Gill writes letter to Indian High Commission in London asking about Jagtar Singh Johal’s arrest

Preet Gill has asked why he was arrested and urged UK govt to intervene

Jagtar Singh Johal’s elder brother also says he was arrested wrongly and has no clue where he is being kept

Another British MP Tan Singh Dhesi has also questioned Johal arrest

Johal was arrested by Punjab police for high profile killings; he was presented in Moga court

Johal’s lawyer asked the court to give them bail which was not granted; Johal taken for further remand

Though Dhadrianwale has cancelled Nov 14 congregation after Damdami Taksal protest but SGPC being asked to solve issue

Italy will miss Fifa World Cup for the first time since 1958 and is out of 2018 tournament in Russia

Italy drew with Sweden 0-0; Sweden qualified; another team out of World Cup is Holland

India-Sri Lanka tournament: Vice-captain Rahane says team India is strong, will perform well

Ashes series: England and Australia both are claiming to win it

