Southasian PULSE Radio Headlines – November 14
Death toll in powerful Iran-Iraq earthquake touches 530
Iraq, Iran announce national emergency as 70,000 people are homeless and require immediate assistance
One Kurdish town in bad shape and rescue efforts on, earthquake was measured 7.3 on richter scale
Trudeau concludes Asean summit where he talked about trade and human rights
President Rodrigo Duterte has hits back on Trudeau saying it is a personal and official insult
An angry Duterte says Trudeau does not understand challenges faced by Philippines
On the contrary Trudeau had said President Duterte was receptive and meeting was cordial
President Duterte also warns two US officials, said they will be banned from entering Philippines
Striking Ontario college faculty to vote on new contract offer
If agreed students can be back in classes by next Tuesday
Provincial leaders in Brampton were hosted by Muslim community for Sukhwant Thethi
Event was attended by Yasir Naqvi, Charles Sousa, Steven Del Duca, MPPs and MPs
Charles Sousa to present 2018 budget details today
Children’s Mental Health Ontario: Children, parents miss school and work to cope with mental illness
Survey conducted for people between 18-34; 40% are fighting mental health, 50% face health challenging, 42% waiting for mental health assistance
Survey: 25% parents say due to kids’ mental health issues they have to take off from work
In USA Jeff Sessions back in court and is being questioned on Russia probe
Non-bailable arrest warrants issued against Pakistan Finance Minister
Imran Khan appears before court, granted bail in all cases
Mufti Qavi released on bail, pledges struggle against women violence, honor killing
India-USA bilateral ties are enhancing; China says India, US, Japan and Australia must not target them
Smog in Delhi, Punjab, Haryana pollution: Kejriwal to meet Haryana CM tomorrow; Punjab CM rejects request
Punjab CM Capt: Kejriwal doing politics on smog issue, no positive result is expected
Hardik Patel sex CD that came out yesterday shows him with a woman
Friends support saying sex is a natural act, being trapped just before elections
Hardik is supporting Congress and trying to break BJP’s long rule in Gujarat
British MP Preet Gill writes letter to Indian High Commission in London asking about Jagtar Singh Johal’s arrest
Preet Gill has asked why he was arrested and urged UK govt to intervene
Jagtar Singh Johal’s elder brother also says he was arrested wrongly and has no clue where he is being kept
Another British MP Tan Singh Dhesi has also questioned Johal arrest
Johal was arrested by Punjab police for high profile killings; he was presented in Moga court
Johal’s lawyer asked the court to give them bail which was not granted; Johal taken for further remand
Though Dhadrianwale has cancelled Nov 14 congregation after Damdami Taksal protest but SGPC being asked to solve issue
Italy will miss Fifa World Cup for the first time since 1958 and is out of 2018 tournament in Russia
Italy drew with Sweden 0-0; Sweden qualified; another team out of World Cup is Holland
India-Sri Lanka tournament: Vice-captain Rahane says team India is strong, will perform well
Ashes series: England and Australia both are claiming to win it
