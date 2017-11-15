Southasian PULSE Radio Headlines – November 15

COURTESY : IANS

Charles Sousa’s fall economic update lowers corporate income tax rates for small businesses to 3.5% from 4.5% on Jan. 1

Next year minimum wage will rise to $14 an hour from $11.60 to $15 in 2019

$500m in new incentives over 3 years for firms with less than 100 employees, including $124m to hire and retain workers between 15-29 of age

Conservatives hit back saying it is for June 2018 election, say will increase minimum wage by 25 cents a year and reach $15 in 2022

NDP supports saying Ontarians deserve a raise, but Andrea Horwath points towards many issues not addressed

A reports says because of government’s new wage increase, thousands of jobs can go

Charles Sousa talks to Y Media, says wages being increased as promised

When asked loans increasing and interest payment going up, Sousa said expenditure necessary for new roads and schools

Sousa: Debt to GDP is better than before, informs of many discussions and meetings with USA on Nafta

But Sousa agrees Ontario’s economy in regards to Nafta negotiations a source of concern

Zimbabwe’s military gets control, Robert Mugabe, wife put under house arrest

Report: Young professionals buying house near workplace, keeping in view amenities, cost of living, and actual house actual

Report: 77% says can move farther if better public transit available; 31% use car daily, others use transit

Global Terrorism Index (GTI): 956 people were killed in 736 terror attacks in Pakistan in 2016

GTI: Iraq on top of index with most deaths 9,765 in 2,965 incidents

GTI: Terrorism in 4 of 5 countries most impacted by terrorism – Syria, Pakistan, Afghanistan and Nigeria records 33% fewer deaths from 2016

NAB presents two witnesses in corruption references during official trial against former Pak PM Sharif, Mariyam and Capt Safdar

India-France vow to forge better relations keeping in view China

Indian Gen Bipin Rawat: Keeping in view China and Pakistan, Indian army requires better equipment

people are questioning why IRs 1500 cr fund is still unused while Delhi pollution levels are going up

Kejriwal meets Haryana CM Khattar and promise to reduce corruption in 2018, a joint statement says the two states will work together

Punjab CM Amarinder: If pollution is in Punjab, why Chandigarh has none? How is Punjab the cause of Delhi’s pollution?

Dharampreet Singh Jasser, 21, shot dead, in in Fresno city of California; at grocery story

Jasser came to USA in Feb 2011 to live with grandparents, was working at petrol pump also

School girls in Sangrur write letter to Punjab CM Capt Amarinder complaining against principal

CM directed police to take action; FIR was filed, police investigating and recording girls’ statements

India-Sri Lanka series: Kohli says take every match seriously, will perform well against Sri Lanka

