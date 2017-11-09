Southasian PULSE Radio Headlines – November 9
Southasian PULSE talks to AAP leader Himmat Singh Shergill
16-year-old girl wanted for murder: Hamilton police
Winter weather advisory issued for Brampton, Mississauga; temperature to reach -10 today
Gap between rich and poor widening in GTA, data from 2016 census shows
2016 census: Average individual income before taxes in GTA in 2015 was $50,719
2016 census: That is more than both Ontario’s average of $47,890 and Canada’s $46,885 average
2016 census: Rosedale bordering Summerhill Ave., east of Mt. Pleasant Rd., has an average individual income of $419,676
2016 census: About 10km to east, in Scarborough, west of Victoria Park near Pharmacy Ave., average income was $18,759
AIG Hamid Shakeel among 3 martyred in Quetta blast in Pakistan
MQM steps back from alliance with PSP, says want its own manifesto enforced
SC asks Jahangir Tareen to submit reply to points raised by AG about ‘illegal’ money
Germanwatch, in prevention of dangerous climate change, says Pak 7th most vulnerable country to this change
USA says it will not interfere in India and Pakistan’s affairs after Islamabad said it will
Election Commission announces Himachal Pradesh saw 74 per cent polling today
Odd-even scheme to be back in Delhi Nov 13-17
