Southasian PULSE Radio Headlines – November 9

COURTESY : IANS

Southasian PULSE talks to AAP leader Himmat Singh Shergill

16-year-old girl wanted for murder: Hamilton police

Winter weather advisory issued for Brampton, Mississauga; temperature to reach -10 today

Gap between rich and poor widening in GTA, data from 2016 census shows

2016 census: Average individual income before taxes in GTA in 2015 was $50,719

2016 census: That is more than both Ontario’s average of $47,890 and Canada’s $46,885 average

2016 census: Rosedale bordering Summerhill Ave., east of Mt. Pleasant Rd., has an average individual income of $419,676

2016 census: About 10km to east, in Scarborough, west of Victoria Park near Pharmacy Ave., average income was $18,759

AIG Hamid Shakeel among 3 martyred in Quetta blast in Pakistan

MQM steps back from alliance with PSP, says want its own manifesto enforced

SC asks Jahangir Tareen to submit reply to points raised by AG about ‘illegal’ money

Germanwatch, in prevention of dangerous climate change, says Pak 7th most vulnerable country to this change

USA says it will not interfere in India and Pakistan’s affairs after Islamabad said it will

Election Commission announces Himachal Pradesh saw 74 per cent polling today

Odd-even scheme to be back in Delhi Nov 13-17

Related posts:









