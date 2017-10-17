Southasian PULSE Radio Headlines – Oct 17
- Naheed Nenshi has been re-elected as Calgary’s mayor for a third term.
- Airbus has announced it will buy majority stake in Bombardier’s CSeries program. The partnership comes as Bombardier has been slapped with a 300% preliminary duties on the US imports of its C-Series jet. The US Commerce Department imposed hefty duties against Bombardier, issuing a 220-per-cent countervailing duty and 80-per-cent anti-dumping duty, largely over the sale of 75 CSeries jets to Delta Air Lines Inc.
- Opposition parties in Canada are asking Finance Minister Bill Morneau if his personal wealth is being ethically managed as he holds a cabinet position.
- Pakistan’s Supreme Court has said the money trail submitted by PTI Chairman Imran Khan regarding a sum of 100,000 pounds is inconsistent.
- UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath has said Taj Mahal is part of the Indian heritage. He said it was constructed “by the blood and sweat of Indian labourers.”
- Two Bathinda residents, Sharanjit Kaur and Gurmeet Singh have been arrested for providing shelter to Honeypreet for 10 days. The Panchkula police have arrested these two residents of Jangirana village under Section 216 of the IPC.
- RSS leader Ravinder Gosain, 60 was shot dead by two armed men, riding a yellow-coloured Honda Stunner motorcycle at Basti Jodhewal today. The armed men were. Gosain was the sangh pracharak at Mohan Shakha, RSS. Ravinder died on the spot. Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, who was in Ferozepur today, has taken up the matter with Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh. Capt Amarinder told Rajnath that police have secured the CCTV footage and culprits shall be arrested soon. Last year senior RSS leader Jagdish Gagneja died after he was shot by armed bike-riders in Jalandhar.
