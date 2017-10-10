Y Media- The biggest South Asian Media House|Tuesday, October 10, 2017
Southasian PULSE Radio Headlines – October 10 

Posted: 11:54 am, October 10, 2017 by admin

  1. Rookie Liberal MP Raj Grewal in an interview has said he would welcome challenge in 2019 election against NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh in Brampton East. Both are lawyers. Jagmeet Singh said people in this riding will vote for him because as a party head he would be able to fight their case better in Ottawa. Raj Grewal has said even last time Jagmeet hand-picked Harbal Singh Kahlon but he lost against him.
  2. Trump has already said that Nafta has to be terminated. Trudeau has left for the US on a short trip.
  3. Peel Police still seek public assistance in locating 26-year-old Loveneet Kaur Mangat from Mississauga
  4. Trudeau in USA amid trade tensions; Nafta will be on the cards
  5. Newstalk 1010 poll: Only quarter of Torontonians think Wynne should win
  6. Asylum seekers in Canada delaying immigration system
  7. Police make arrest after explosion, fire in Gatineau apartment
  8. Police investigating ‘suspicious’ death of man in Markham
  9. Texas student charged with murder in campus officer’s death
  10. Washington State sues Trump administration over new birth-control rules               
  11. PIA incurs losses worth over Rs146 billion in last 4 years
  12. Gulalai violated PTI’s laws, Imran Khan’s lawyer tells ECP
  13. NIA will ‘fully choke’ terrorists of foreign funding: Rajnath
  14. Amazing transition from ‘Beti Bachao to Beta Bachao’, says Rahul on Shah’s son
  15. BJP top leaders attack Rahul in Amethi
  16. AAP to start ‘Metro Fare Satyagraha’ from tomorrow
  17. Pakistan rakes up Kashmir again at UN but India ignores taunt
  18. Give up Twitter politics, work on ground: BJP to Rahul
  19. India loses fastest growing economy rank; IMF slashes 2017 growth rate by 0.5 % to 6.7%   
  20. Honeypreet’s police remand extended by three days
  21. Capt Amarinder Singh holds roadshow, opposition moves EC
  22. Jassi killers cited ‘poor hygiene’ in state jails to stall extradition
  23. Defence giant BAE Systems to axe over 1,900 jobs
  24. Sri Lanka thrash Pakistan in 2nd Test, claim Test series
  25. Comedian Kapil Sharma riskiest celebrity searched online: McAfee

