Southasian PULSE Radio Headlines – October 12
- Trudeau is in Mexico amid tensions on Nafta in the US.
- Trudeau talked to Trump over Bombardier tariffs.
- Pakistan secured release of Canadian family held captive by Taliban-linked group for five years. Trumps hailed the effort.
- Peel Board wants province to cancel EQAO tests this year amid low Maths scores.
- Arrest warrants have been issued for PTI chief Imran Khan for ‘repeatedly failing to appear’ before ECP.
- IHC has turned down Capt Safdar’s bid to delay indictment in corruption reference.
- Chaudhry Nisar has urged former Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif to avoid confrontation with courts.
- Don’t look at CPEC from Indian perspective: Pakistan tells the US
- Pakistan’s COAS Qamar Bajwa has urged the government to expand tax base in order to break ‘begging bowl’.
- Brexit talks in disturbing deadlock: EU chief negotiator
- NAB gives Sharif’s sons 30 days to appear in court.
- Pyongyang will shower fire on US: North Korea minister
- British IS recruiter ‘killed in drone strike’.
- Hamas announces Palestine reconciliation agreement with Fatah.
- A hole bigger than New Brunswick has opened up in Antarctic ice pack
- Allahabad HC acquits Talwars in Aarushi murder case by giving them benefit of doubt.
- Congress wins Nanded and crushed opposition.
- Himachal polls will take place on November 9 but Gujarat date will be released later.
- Sikh groups clash at Golden Temple in which several got injured.
- Appointment of Beant Singh’s grandson as DSP has been challenged.
- Bail has been granted for Ravneet Bittu in a six-year-old case.
- Car once used by Kejriwal has been stolen. AAP blasts LG.
- ICJ’s next action on Kulbhushan will be after Pakistan submits its memorial.
- India aim to clinch T20I series against Australia after winning final match tomorrow.
- ICC urges higher pay to stop women leaving game.
