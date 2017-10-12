Y Media- The biggest South Asian Media House|Friday, October 13, 2017
You are here: Home » Uncategorized » Southasian PULSE Radio Headlines – October 12
  • Follow Us!

Southasian PULSE Radio Headlines – October 12 

Posted: 2:16 pm, October 12, 2017 by admin

  • Trudeau is in Mexico amid tensions on Nafta in the US.
  • Trudeau talked to Trump over Bombardier tariffs.
  • Pakistan secured release of Canadian family held captive by Taliban-linked group for five years. Trumps hailed the effort.
  • Peel Board wants province to cancel EQAO tests this year amid low Maths scores.
  • Arrest warrants have been issued for PTI chief Imran Khan for ‘repeatedly failing to appear’ before ECP.
  • IHC has turned down Capt Safdar’s bid to delay indictment in corruption reference.
  • Chaudhry Nisar has urged former Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif to avoid confrontation with courts.
  • Don’t look at CPEC from Indian perspective: Pakistan tells the US
  • Pakistan’s COAS Qamar Bajwa has urged the government to expand tax base in order to break ‘begging bowl’.
  • Brexit talks in disturbing deadlock: EU chief negotiator
  • NAB gives Sharif’s sons 30 days to appear in court.
  • Pyongyang will shower fire on US: North Korea minister
  • British IS recruiter ‘killed in drone strike’.
  • Hamas announces Palestine reconciliation agreement with Fatah.
  • A hole bigger than New Brunswick has opened up in Antarctic ice pack
  • Allahabad HC acquits Talwars in Aarushi murder case by giving them benefit of doubt.
  • Congress wins Nanded and crushed opposition.
  • Himachal polls will take place on November 9 but Gujarat date will be released later.
  • Sikh groups clash at Golden Temple in which several got injured.
  • Appointment of Beant Singh’s grandson as DSP has been challenged.
  • Bail has been granted for Ravneet Bittu in a six-year-old case.
  • Car once used by Kejriwal has been stolen. AAP blasts LG.
  • ICJ’s next action on Kulbhushan will be after Pakistan submits its memorial.
  • India aim to clinch T20I series against Australia after winning final match tomorrow.
  • ICC urges higher pay to stop women leaving game.

Related posts:





Posted in:  Uncategorized