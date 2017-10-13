Southasian PULSE Radio Headlines – October 13

Trudeau speaks at Mexico’s Senate, highlight strengths of the Mexico-Canada relationship

Italy and allies to press US to rejoin climate pact

Iran nuclear deal: Trump vows not to sign off agreement

Former Pak PM Sharif moves SC against multiple corruption references

BJP, Congress clash over EC not declaring Gujarat poll dates

Jaitley urges US to reform H1-B/L1 visa processes

Rahul to take over as Congress President, indicates Sonia

SC refuses to relax firecracker ban; traders diasspointed, furious about business setback

People call Rahul ‘pappu’ for his immature remarks: Adityanath

Raj Thackeray’s MNS corporators defect to Udhhav’s Shiv Sena

Allegations against EC over Gujarat poll deferment without basis: BJP

HC tells Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh to fix timing for bursting of crackers

Chandigarh stalking: Barala charged with attempt to abduct Varnika Kundu

Sidhu calls for promoting ‘Brand Punjab’

Haryana Police to book those who gave shelter to Honeypreet

Presence of outsider in Talwars’ flat cannot be ruled out: HC on Aarushi case

Aadhaar helped India save $9 bn from misuse of funds: Nilekani

If my car not safe, what about ‘aam aadmi’, Kejriwal to LG

India thrash Bangladesh 7-0 in Asia Cup Hockey Meet

3rd T20 between India, Australia washed out; series stands at 1-1

Pakistan beat Sri Lanka in 1st ODI by 83 runs

Biographical film on Arvind Kejriwal to hit cinemas on Nov 17

Zidane’s 100th game as Real Madrid take on Ronaldo’s favourite rivals

Weinstein tried hard to get Aishwarya Rai alone, claims former manager

2.o: Not just Akshay Kumar’s looks, his voice also being altered

