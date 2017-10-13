Southasian PULSE Radio Headlines – October 13
Trudeau speaks at Mexico’s Senate, highlight strengths of the Mexico-Canada relationship
Italy and allies to press US to rejoin climate pact
Iran nuclear deal: Trump vows not to sign off agreement
Former Pak PM Sharif moves SC against multiple corruption references
BJP, Congress clash over EC not declaring Gujarat poll dates
Jaitley urges US to reform H1-B/L1 visa processes
Rahul to take over as Congress President, indicates Sonia
SC refuses to relax firecracker ban; traders diasspointed, furious about business setback
People call Rahul ‘pappu’ for his immature remarks: Adityanath
Raj Thackeray’s MNS corporators defect to Udhhav’s Shiv Sena
Allegations against EC over Gujarat poll deferment without basis: BJP
HC tells Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh to fix timing for bursting of crackers
Chandigarh stalking: Barala charged with attempt to abduct Varnika Kundu
Sidhu calls for promoting ‘Brand Punjab’
Haryana Police to book those who gave shelter to Honeypreet
Presence of outsider in Talwars’ flat cannot be ruled out: HC on Aarushi case
Aadhaar helped India save $9 bn from misuse of funds: Nilekani
If my car not safe, what about ‘aam aadmi’, Kejriwal to LG
India thrash Bangladesh 7-0 in Asia Cup Hockey Meet
3rd T20 between India, Australia washed out; series stands at 1-1
Pakistan beat Sri Lanka in 1st ODI by 83 runs
Biographical film on Arvind Kejriwal to hit cinemas on Nov 17
Zidane’s 100th game as Real Madrid take on Ronaldo’s favourite rivals
Weinstein tried hard to get Aishwarya Rai alone, claims former manager
2.o: Not just Akshay Kumar’s looks, his voice also being altered
