Southasian PULSE Radio Headlines – October 18
- Tragically Hip’s Gord Downie died at 53. Trudeau gives tearful goodbye.
- Auditor general blasts Kathleen Wynne’s ‘Fair Hydro Plan’ saying it will cost the province billions.
- Justin Trudeau celebrates Diwali in GTA and in Ottawa.
- Trump celebrates Diwali and hails relationship with Indian Prime Minister Modi.
- PTI chief Imran Khan challenges arrest warrant in court.
- Seven killed and 24 others wounded in blast targeting police vehicle in Quetta.
- Graft cases: Pakistan’s Finance Minister Ishaq Dar’s lawyer failed to appear in court and so hearing adjourned till October 23.
- Qandeel murder case: Mufti Qavi arrested on the way to Jhang in Pakistan.
- Cricketer Yuvraj Singh named in domestic violence complaint.
- BJP announces candidates for 68 Himachal Assembly seats.
- 3rd ODI: Sri Lanka faces Pakistan in Abu Dhabi today.
- 2nd ODI: South Africa wins by 104 runs against Bangladesh.
- Asia Cup Hockey 2017: India hold South Korea 1-1 in today’s match.
