Y Media- The biggest South Asian Media House|Thursday, October 19, 2017
You are here: Home » Uncategorized » Southasian PULSE Radio Headlines – October 18
  • Follow Us!

Southasian PULSE Radio Headlines – October 18 

Posted: 1:01 pm, October 18, 2017 by admin

  1. Tragically Hip’s Gord Downie died at 53. Trudeau gives tearful goodbye.
  2. Auditor general blasts Kathleen Wynne’s ‘Fair Hydro Plan’ saying it will cost the province billions.
  3. Justin Trudeau celebrates Diwali in GTA and in Ottawa.
  4. Trump celebrates Diwali and hails relationship with Indian Prime Minister Modi.
  5. PTI chief Imran Khan challenges arrest warrant in court.
  6. Seven killed and 24 others wounded in blast targeting police vehicle in Quetta.
  7. Graft cases: Pakistan’s Finance Minister Ishaq Dar’s lawyer failed to appear in court and so hearing adjourned till October 23.
  8. Qandeel murder case: Mufti Qavi arrested on the way to Jhang in Pakistan.
  9. Cricketer Yuvraj Singh named in domestic violence complaint.
  10. BJP announces candidates for 68 Himachal Assembly seats.
  11. 3rd ODI: Sri Lanka faces Pakistan in Abu Dhabi today.
  12. 2nd ODI: South Africa wins by 104 runs against Bangladesh.
  13. Asia Cup Hockey 2017: India hold South Korea 1-1 in today’s match.

Related posts:





Posted in:  Uncategorized