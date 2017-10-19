Southasian PULSE Radio Headlines – October 19
- Woman, 26 died after highway rollover in Brampton.
- Auditor General Bonnie Lysyk has asked the Ministry of Energy to provide her all the emails she requested back in May to prepare her special report the government’s Fair Hydro Plan. “Over 13,000 emails have already been brought forward to the Auditor General’s office,” Energy Minister Glenn Thibeault said yesterday adding “we’re going to continue to work and provide her with all of the emails that she asked for.” PC leader Patrick Brown’s chief of staff, Alykhan Velshi, in a letter to Head of the Public Service Steve Orsini has asked: “We must insist that all records related to this matter … be preserved.”
- Opposition is asking Bill Morneau about a conflict of interest in what is being said that he still owns an estimated $40 million in shares in Morneau Shepell, the pension management and human resources firm founded by his father. Morneau holds the shares through two private companies – one in Calgary and one in Ontario – in which he is the sole owner. Trudeau yesterday defended him in the House of Commons.
- Pakistan’s former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, daughter, and his son-in-law Capt safdar have been indicted in graft
- Four ‘militants’ have been killed in drone strike near Pak-Afghan border.
- Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated Diwali with soldiers on LoC and called them “my family.”
- About 66% decline is seen in child mortality rate but most new-borns still die in India: UN report
- Shuttler Sindhu has bowed out of Denmark Open.
- Asia Cup Hockey 2017: India defeat Malaysia 6-2 in today’s match.
