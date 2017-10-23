Southasian PULSE Radio Headlines – October 23

Finance Minister Bill Morneau under fire from opposition on diabetes tax

Laura Babcock murder trial arguments start



Nawaz knocked down, now it is Zardari’s turn: Imran Khan

‘Missing’ Pakistani journalist Zeenat Shahzadi recovered after more than 2 years

Punjab CM Amarinder flays Jagmeet Singh’s ‘self-determination’ remark



Punjab political parties reject Jagmeet Singh’s self-determination remark

Rahul mocks at Modi, calls GST ‘Gabbar Singh Tax’

Tipu Sultan a ‘mass rapist’, keep me out of celebrations, Minister Hedge tells Karnataka

Indian hockey team lifts Asia Cup 2017

New Zealand win against India by 6 wickets in 1st ODI

5th ODI at Sharjah: Pakistan wins all five matches, clean sweep against Sri Lanka

