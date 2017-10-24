Y Media- The biggest South Asian Media House|Wednesday, October 25, 2017
Southasian PULSE Radio Headlines – October 24 

October 24, 2017

  1. Richard Hébert won the federal byelection in Lac-Saint-Jean for the Liberals 
  2. Conservative Dane Lloyd wins Alberta byelection
  3. New US ambassador to Canada Kelly Craft says Nafta must be modernised
  4. New home sales in GTA slow down, no crash in sight
  5. Trudeau govt expected to announce more money for children, working poor in economic update
  6. US has made ‘specific requests’ to Pakistan to act against terrorist groups: Tillerson
  7. Imran Khan criticises ECP verdict in reference against Ayesha Gulalai
  8. Corruption references against Sharifs: NAB prosecutor submits progress report to  SC judge
  9. PPP leader Sharjeel Memon sent on judicial remand
  10. Pakistan wiped out 99 per cent hideouts of militants, says Interior Minister
  11. Over a dozen booked after assault on Sikh leader at Qadian gurdwara
  12. Akali Dal, AAP slam power tariff hike, seek withdrawal
  13. Congress has edge over BJP in Himachal Pardesh, says Jakhar
  14. Amarinder Singh: Jagmeet Singh trying to disrupt peace
  15. Akal Takht boycotts RSS affiliate’s event
  16. NIA arrests Hizbul chief Syed Salahuddin’s son in terror funding case
  17. Major fire breaks out at yarn mill in Ludhiana
  18. Zimbabwe faces West Indies in 1st Test
  19. Shooters Rai, Sidhu win gold at World Cup
  20. India aim to bounce back in 2nd ODI vs New Zealand on Wednesday
  21. Didn’t fight with Sunil Grover at all: Kapil Sharma
  22. ‘Secret Superstar’ mints $2.8 mn in overseas markets

