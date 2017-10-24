Southasian PULSE Radio Headlines – October 24
- Richard Hébert won the federal byelection in Lac-Saint-Jean for the Liberals
- Conservative Dane Lloyd wins Alberta byelection
- New US ambassador to Canada Kelly Craft says Nafta must be modernised
- New home sales in GTA slow down, no crash in sight
- Trudeau govt expected to announce more money for children, working poor in economic update
- US has made ‘specific requests’ to Pakistan to act against terrorist groups: Tillerson
- Imran Khan criticises ECP verdict in reference against Ayesha Gulalai
- Corruption references against Sharifs: NAB prosecutor submits progress report to SC judge
- PPP leader Sharjeel Memon sent on judicial remand
- Pakistan wiped out 99 per cent hideouts of militants, says Interior Minister
- Over a dozen booked after assault on Sikh leader at Qadian gurdwara
- Akali Dal, AAP slam power tariff hike, seek withdrawal
- Congress has edge over BJP in Himachal Pardesh, says Jakhar
- Amarinder Singh: Jagmeet Singh trying to disrupt peace
- Akal Takht boycotts RSS affiliate’s event
- NIA arrests Hizbul chief Syed Salahuddin’s son in terror funding case
- Major fire breaks out at yarn mill in Ludhiana
- Zimbabwe faces West Indies in 1st Test
- Shooters Rai, Sidhu win gold at World Cup
- India aim to bounce back in 2nd ODI vs New Zealand on Wednesday
- Didn’t fight with Sunil Grover at all: Kapil Sharma
- ‘Secret Superstar’ mints $2.8 mn in overseas markets
