Southasian PULSE Radio Headlines, October 25 

October 25, 2017

COURTESY : IANS
  1. Bank of Canada keeps overnight lending rate the same
  2. Stats Canada: 21.9% of Canadians are immigrants, the highest share in 85 years
  3. Indigenous population grew over 4 times the rate of non-Indigenous population, touched 1.7 million in 2016
  4. Immigrants could represent up to 30% of all Canadians by 2036
  5. 1.2 million new immigrants admitted between 2011 and 2016
  6. 39% of new immigrants still head to Ontario, down from 55.9% in 2001
  7. 56 per cent of new immigrants live in and around Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver
  8. 60% of new immigrants come from Asia and the Middle East
  9. New immigrants from Africa increased to 13.4%
  10. New immigrants from Philippines 15.6%; India 12.1% and China 10.6%; 3% from US; France, UK combine for 4%
  11. Syria refugees, 7th most important source of immigrants
  12. South Asians largest visible minority group at 25.1%; 20.5% of visible minorities are Chinese, 15.6% black
  13. Bill Morneau presented fall economic update with $19b federal deficit; stressed upon child benefit, middle class
  14. Acquittal of Gerry Lougheed Jr., Patricia Sorbara in Sudbury byelection bribery trial gives Liberals relief
  15. Jagmeet Singh says will help Andrea Horwath win in Ontario against Liberals in next elections
  16. Indian-American foster father, Wesley Mathews, 37, facing life term in Sherin’s death case
  17. US to Islamabad: Pakistan should not interfere in Afghanistan, accept defeat in Kabul
  18. US told that Pakistan is not a safe haven for terrorists: Khawaja Asif in front of Senate
  19. Khawaja Asif: Pakistan won’t bow down to any US pressure: Foreign Minister
  20. No to CPEC unless Pakistan provides trade access to India: President Ghani
  21. Blogger Asim Saeed claims he was ‘tortured’ during detention: BBC reports
  22. US Secretary of State Tillerson meets Sushma Swaraj and talks openly against China
  23. Tillerson meets NSA Ajit Doval also, will hold meeting with Modi later
  24. Finally Gujarat will vote on Dec 9 and 14, results to be announced on Dec18
  25. Gujarat elections to be held in 2 phases for 182 seats
  26. Gujarat elections: Congress in alliance with OBC leader Alpesh Thakor, Dalit activist Jignesh Mevani to bag 57-65 seats
  27. Gujarat elections: With Hardik Patel joining Congress, Congress’ projected tally may go up to 62-71 seats
  28. Gujarat elections: AAP announces 11 candidates to defeat BJP but BJP has edge
  29. Gujarat elections: SP has 5 candidates and assures to help Congress to defeat BJP
  30. Non-bailable warrant against Hardik Patel in 2015 vandalism case
  31. BJP to celebrate November 8 as Anti-Black Money Day
  32. Hizbul chief Salahuddin’s son sent to 7-day NIA custody in terror funding case

