Southasian PULSE Radio Headlines, October 25
- Bank of Canada keeps overnight lending rate the same
- Stats Canada: 21.9% of Canadians are immigrants, the highest share in 85 years
- Indigenous population grew over 4 times the rate of non-Indigenous population, touched 1.7 million in 2016
- Immigrants could represent up to 30% of all Canadians by 2036
- 1.2 million new immigrants admitted between 2011 and 2016
- 39% of new immigrants still head to Ontario, down from 55.9% in 2001
- 56 per cent of new immigrants live in and around Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver
- 60% of new immigrants come from Asia and the Middle East
- New immigrants from Africa increased to 13.4%
- New immigrants from Philippines 15.6%; India 12.1% and China 10.6%; 3% from US; France, UK combine for 4%
- Syria refugees, 7th most important source of immigrants
- South Asians largest visible minority group at 25.1%; 20.5% of visible minorities are Chinese, 15.6% black
- Bill Morneau presented fall economic update with $19b federal deficit; stressed upon child benefit, middle class
- Acquittal of Gerry Lougheed Jr., Patricia Sorbara in Sudbury byelection bribery trial gives Liberals relief
- Jagmeet Singh says will help Andrea Horwath win in Ontario against Liberals in next elections
- Indian-American foster father, Wesley Mathews, 37, facing life term in Sherin’s death case
- US to Islamabad: Pakistan should not interfere in Afghanistan, accept defeat in Kabul
- US told that Pakistan is not a safe haven for terrorists: Khawaja Asif in front of Senate
- Khawaja Asif: Pakistan won’t bow down to any US pressure: Foreign Minister
- No to CPEC unless Pakistan provides trade access to India: President Ghani
- Blogger Asim Saeed claims he was ‘tortured’ during detention: BBC reports
- US Secretary of State Tillerson meets Sushma Swaraj and talks openly against China
- Tillerson meets NSA Ajit Doval also, will hold meeting with Modi later
- Finally Gujarat will vote on Dec 9 and 14, results to be announced on Dec18
- Gujarat elections to be held in 2 phases for 182 seats
- Gujarat elections: Congress in alliance with OBC leader Alpesh Thakor, Dalit activist Jignesh Mevani to bag 57-65 seats
- Gujarat elections: With Hardik Patel joining Congress, Congress’ projected tally may go up to 62-71 seats
- Gujarat elections: AAP announces 11 candidates to defeat BJP but BJP has edge
- Gujarat elections: SP has 5 candidates and assures to help Congress to defeat BJP
- Non-bailable warrant against Hardik Patel in 2015 vandalism case
- BJP to celebrate November 8 as Anti-Black Money Day
- Hizbul chief Salahuddin’s son sent to 7-day NIA custody in terror funding case
