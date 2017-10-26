Southasian PULSE Radio Headlines, October 26

COURTESY : IANS

Liberals pay $31.3 million to three Canadian men tortured in Syria

Muayyed Nureddin, Abdullah Almalki, Ahmad Elmaati wrongfully accused of links to terrorism, were tortured in Syria, Egypt

Man tells court Dellen Millard, Mark Smich burnt Laura Babcock, court also believes

Stats Canada: 21.9% of Canadians are immigrants, the highest share in 85 years

Most of new immigrants are from Philippines (15.6%), India (12.1%) and China (10.6%)

Syria is seventh most important source of immigrants

Census shows 7.7 million Canadians belong to a visible minority, representing 22.3 per cent of the population

South Asians largest visible minority group at 25.1% of the total

Another 20.5 per cent of visible minorities are Chinese, while 15.6 per cent are black.

A Brampton man, 55 was seriously injured in a shooting incident

JFK secret files to be released today to public in USA. John F. Kennedy was murdered

Contempt petitions against Imran Khan dropped after ECP accepts apology

Khawaja Asif: Pakistan not responsible for US failure, meeting in US airbase shows lack of security in Afghanistan

Court rejects petition moved by a person against Muhammad Safdar against Ahmadiyya community

Rahul Gandhi: Job creation a problem in India; China creates 50,000 every year while India only 400

Rahul Gandhi: Demonitisation and GST have destroyed the Indian economy

Rahul Gandhi on marriage at PHD Annual Awards for Excellence 2017: When it happens, it will happen. I believe in destiny

Abdul Karim Telgi, Jailed For 30 Years In Stamp Paper Scam, Dies In Bengaluru

UP CM Yogi Adityanath visits Taj Mahal amid criticism of yet another BJP leader

Police arrest youth for murder of 65-year-old veteran journalist K J Singh, mother, 92

Both were found murdered at their residence on September 23

Times Now poll: BJP will sweep in HP and Gujurat; Congress will gain but would not be able to make govt

