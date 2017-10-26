Southasian PULSE Radio Headlines, October 26
Liberals pay $31.3 million to three Canadian men tortured in Syria
Muayyed Nureddin, Abdullah Almalki, Ahmad Elmaati wrongfully accused of links to terrorism, were tortured in Syria, Egypt
Man tells court Dellen Millard, Mark Smich burnt Laura Babcock, court also believes
Stats Canada: 21.9% of Canadians are immigrants, the highest share in 85 years
Most of new immigrants are from Philippines (15.6%), India (12.1%) and China (10.6%)
Syria is seventh most important source of immigrants
Census shows 7.7 million Canadians belong to a visible minority, representing 22.3 per cent of the population
South Asians largest visible minority group at 25.1% of the total
Another 20.5 per cent of visible minorities are Chinese, while 15.6 per cent are black.
A Brampton man, 55 was seriously injured in a shooting incident
JFK secret files to be released today to public in USA. John F. Kennedy was murdered
Contempt petitions against Imran Khan dropped after ECP accepts apology
Khawaja Asif: Pakistan not responsible for US failure, meeting in US airbase shows lack of security in Afghanistan
Court rejects petition moved by a person against Muhammad Safdar against Ahmadiyya community
Rahul Gandhi: Job creation a problem in India; China creates 50,000 every year while India only 400
Rahul Gandhi: Demonitisation and GST have destroyed the Indian economy
Rahul Gandhi on marriage at PHD Annual Awards for Excellence 2017: When it happens, it will happen. I believe in destiny
Abdul Karim Telgi, Jailed For 30 Years In Stamp Paper Scam, Dies In Bengaluru
UP CM Yogi Adityanath visits Taj Mahal amid criticism of yet another BJP leader
Police arrest youth for murder of 65-year-old veteran journalist K J Singh, mother, 92
Both were found murdered at their residence on September 23
Times Now poll: BJP will sweep in HP and Gujurat; Congress will gain but would not be able to make govt
