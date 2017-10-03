Y Media- The biggest South Asian Media House|Wednesday, October 4, 2017
Southasian Pulse Radio Headlines – October 3 

October 3, 2017

  1. Minimum-wage earners in Toronto not making enough: Study
  2. Trudeau to meet with Indigenous leaders ahead of first ministers meeting
  3. Suspect in Edmonton attacks was investigated by RCMP in 2015
  4. General strike in Catalonia to protest referendum violence
  5. Modi an ‘elected terrorist’, says Pakistan Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif
  6. Pakistan Foreign Minister embarks on 3-day US visit
  7. Nawaz Sharif re-elected PML-N president; urges nation to change course
  8. Musharraf’s APML holds overseas intra-party elections
  9. Mallya arrested in money laundering case in London
  10. Suu Kyi stripped of Oxford honour over Rohingya criticism
  11. Las Vegas shooter stockpiled 42 weapons in his home, hotel
  12. Honeypreet arrested, to be produced in court tomorrow
  13. Rape accused Punjab ex-minister moves HC
  14. Akali Dal expels Langah
  15. Punjab CM raises farmers’ issues with Union Agriculture Minister
  16. UT court tells Langah to surrender in Gurdaspur
  17. Capt Amarinder takes orders from Gandhi family: Sukhbir Badal
  18. Modi hits out at Virbhadra, says government ‘on bail in Himachal’
  19. Aamir Khan in Singapore for his next film “Secret Superstar” promotion

