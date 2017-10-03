Southasian Pulse Radio Headlines – October 3
- Minimum-wage earners in Toronto not making enough: Study
- Trudeau to meet with Indigenous leaders ahead of first ministers meeting
- Suspect in Edmonton attacks was investigated by RCMP in 2015
- General strike in Catalonia to protest referendum violence
- Modi an ‘elected terrorist’, says Pakistan Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif
- Pakistan Foreign Minister embarks on 3-day US visit
- Nawaz Sharif re-elected PML-N president; urges nation to change course
- Musharraf’s APML holds overseas intra-party elections
- Mallya arrested in money laundering case in London
- Suu Kyi stripped of Oxford honour over Rohingya criticism
- Las Vegas shooter stockpiled 42 weapons in his home, hotel
- Honeypreet arrested, to be produced in court tomorrow
- Rape accused Punjab ex-minister moves HC
- Akali Dal expels Langah
- Punjab CM raises farmers’ issues with Union Agriculture Minister
- UT court tells Langah to surrender in Gurdaspur
- Capt Amarinder takes orders from Gandhi family: Sukhbir Badal
- Modi hits out at Virbhadra, says government ‘on bail in Himachal’
- Aamir Khan in Singapore for his next film “Secret Superstar” promotion
Related posts:
Posted in: Uncategorized