Southasian Pulse Radio Headlines – October 5
- Officers from the 21 Division Criminal Investigation Bureau are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing 26-year-old female from the City of Mississauga. Loveneet Kaur Mangat was last seen on Wednesday, October 4, 2017, at approximately 6:00 a.m., at her residence located in the area of Shallford Road and Vernor Drive in the City of Mississauga. Investigators believe that Loveneet Kaur Mangat has travelled by transit to the Niagara Falls area. Loveneet Kaur Mangat is described as South Asian, 5’6, slim build, light complexion with long black straight hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a dark pink shirt and a black jacket. Family and police are concerned for Loveneet Kaur Mangat’s well-being. To see a photo of Loveneet Kaur Mangat please visit our website at peelpolice.on.ca. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Loveneet Kaur Mangat is asked to call investigators at the 21 Division Criminal Investigation Bureau at (905) 453–2121, ext. 2133. Information may also be left anonymously by calling Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or by visiting www.peelcrimestoppers.ca, or by sending a text message to CRIMES (274637) with the word “PEEL” and then your tip.
- TransCanada has ended its bid to construct two eastern based energy projects. Several premiers are upset with this choice.
- Jagmeet Singh’s interview on CBC where he declined to clearly condemn Talwinder Singh Parmar, mastermind of Air India bombing is raising eyebrows, especially as he is bidding to be the next prime minister of Canada.
- Las Vegas gunman’s girlfriend Marilou Danley, 62, was questioned by the FBI but she was unaware of his shooting plan.
- At least 12 people have died in suicide blast in Jhal Magsi shrine in Balochistan.
- ISPR’s Major General Asif Ghafoor has discussed security, civil-military relations and regional policy in a press conference
- Former Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif has departed for London to see his sick wife.
- Pakistan’s Foreign Office has rejected General Dunford’s ‘baseless’ allegations of ISI’s links with terrorists.
- India has ‘Plan B’, ready for any challenge from China: Air Force chief
- The SIT is finding it difficult to crack Honeypreet as she is not cooperating with the police.
- In the 2002 Gujrat riots, Zakia Jafri’s plea against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been rejected.
- Sri Lanka batsman Gunathilaka has been suspended for six games.
- Second Test between Pakistan and Sri Lanka commences from tomorrow.
- Second Test between Bangladesh and South Africa starts from tomorrow.
- The first T20 between India and Australia is on Saturday.
