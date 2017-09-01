Southasian Pulse Radio Headlines – September 1
- Calgary MP Darshan Kang has resigned from Liberal caucus amid sexual harassment allegations but he has denied all accusations. However, he will continue to serve as an MP.
- Fort McMurray wildfires have been brought under control after 15 months.
- A Toronto teen was rushed to hospital after being shot in Mississauga parking lot.
- The first round of talks between US and Canada have ended. Trump has said both countries want Nafta deal to finalise by the end of this year.
- Floods in the USA have devastated and paralysed life with millions displaced. Rescue work is on.
- Russia-US relations have deteriorated as Americans have shut down Russian Embassy.
- Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has proposed dialogue with Pakistan on Eid if it cracks against terrorists hiding in that country.
- The UN has reported that 38,000 Rohingya refugees have left Myanmar.
- The US has attached new conditions of ‘doing more’ to $255 million military aid pledged for Pakistan.
- Haryana government has issued lookout notice against Dera chief aides – his adopted daughter Honeypreet Kaur and Dera Spokesperson Aditya Insaan who are charged in two cases. While Aditya Insaan was booked with four other Dera functionaries for sedition and inciting violence, Kaur has been named in the case related to a conspiracy to help the sect chief to escape from the court premises after his conviction. Haryana’s Inspector General KK Rao confirmed to the media that a plot had been hatched by top functionaries of the sect to help Gurmeet escape from the court complex if he was convicted for rape. However, swift action of Haryana Police and paramilitary forces prevented the escape.
- Speculations are rife about Dera chief’s successor. His mother Navdeep Kaur and his wife Harjit kaur are keeping a low profile. His son Jasmeet, who is married to Minister Harminder Singh Jassi’s daughter and Vipasna, who looks after the Dera are also in the line.
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reshuffle Cabinet at 10am on Sunday. This will be a major reshuffle after 2014. Several ministers such as Arun Jaitley and Smriti Irani hold two portfolios. Jaitley has Defence and Finance ministries while Irani takes care of Broadcasting and Textile.
- As China has asked India not to talk about terrorism in Pakistan on Brics summit, journalists are asking the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) what would be Narendra Modi’s agenda. But the MEA has refused to reveal any details.
- Hindi movie Baadshaho, released today is getting rave reviews from the industry.
