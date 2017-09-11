Y Media- The biggest South Asian Media House|Tuesday, September 12, 2017
You are here: Home » Uncategorized » Southasian Pulse Radio Headlines – September 11
  • Follow Us!

Southasian Pulse Radio Headlines – September 11 

Posted: 2:10 pm, September 11, 2017 by admin

  1. Several Canadians are stuck in hurricane-ravaged Caribbean. 
  2. Trudeau is kicking off a three-day cabinet retreat in St. John’s with Come from Away forum.
  3. Marijuana consumers and advocates are critical of Ontario’s plan to sell legal pot.
  4. At least eight people have died in a shooting incident in North Texax.
  5. Thousands marked the 16th anniversary of September 11 terror attacks at Ground Zero in New York. President Trump also observed a moment of silence at White House with wife Melania and staff members.
  6. Steve Bannon calls Comey’s firing biggest mistake in modern political history.
  7. Hurricane Irma climbs Florida coast as dangerous storm surges are feared.
  8. Four police officers have been killed in Egypt blast.
  9. BRICS declaration: China’s Pakistan policy intact: Islamabad
  10. Pakistan calls for regional consensus over Afghan issue.
  11. Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s children seek delay in hearing of Panamagate review petitions.
  12. Myanmar situation is ‘textbook example of ethnic cleansing’: UN
  13. Forming government in Bengal would be BJP’s ultimate achievement: Amit Shah
  14. Two Ryan school officials have been arrested over 7-year-old’s murder.
  15. Rahul and Kejriwal have been exposed on drugs and so they must apologise to Punjab people: Akali Dal
  16. Police probe on into siphoning of IRs 80 crore in Amritsar: Sidhu
  17. Court has adjourned hearing in AgustaWestland case
  18. Over 7000 Indian kids are trafficked a year: Nobel Laureate Satyarthi hopes Prime Minister Modi will take action.
  19. HC has sent a notice to Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh on the devastating Blue Whale gaming issue.
  20. Seven officials have been booked for IRs80-crore embezzlement in Punjab.
  21. Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe will arrive in India on Wednesday to inaugurate a bullet train project.
  22. Rafael Nadal beat Anderson to win his third US Open title.
  23. Australia face Board Presidents XI ahead of ODI series but Finch has been ruled out due to injury.
  24. I played my part in bringing cricket back to Pakistan: World XI squad captain.

 

Related posts:





Posted in:  Uncategorized