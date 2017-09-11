Southasian Pulse Radio Headlines – September 11
- Several Canadians are stuck in hurricane-ravaged Caribbean.
- Trudeau is kicking off a three-day cabinet retreat in St. John’s with Come from Away forum.
- Marijuana consumers and advocates are critical of Ontario’s plan to sell legal pot.
- At least eight people have died in a shooting incident in North Texax.
- Thousands marked the 16th anniversary of September 11 terror attacks at Ground Zero in New York. President Trump also observed a moment of silence at White House with wife Melania and staff members.
- Steve Bannon calls Comey’s firing biggest mistake in modern political history.
- Hurricane Irma climbs Florida coast as dangerous storm surges are feared.
- Four police officers have been killed in Egypt blast.
- BRICS declaration: China’s Pakistan policy intact: Islamabad
- Pakistan calls for regional consensus over Afghan issue.
- Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s children seek delay in hearing of Panamagate review petitions.
- Myanmar situation is ‘textbook example of ethnic cleansing’: UN
- Forming government in Bengal would be BJP’s ultimate achievement: Amit Shah
- Two Ryan school officials have been arrested over 7-year-old’s murder.
- Rahul and Kejriwal have been exposed on drugs and so they must apologise to Punjab people: Akali Dal
- Police probe on into siphoning of IRs 80 crore in Amritsar: Sidhu
- Court has adjourned hearing in AgustaWestland case
- Over 7000 Indian kids are trafficked a year: Nobel Laureate Satyarthi hopes Prime Minister Modi will take action.
- HC has sent a notice to Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh on the devastating Blue Whale gaming issue.
- Seven officials have been booked for IRs80-crore embezzlement in Punjab.
- Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe will arrive in India on Wednesday to inaugurate a bullet train project.
- Rafael Nadal beat Anderson to win his third US Open title.
- Australia face Board Presidents XI ahead of ODI series but Finch has been ruled out due to injury.
- I played my part in bringing cricket back to Pakistan: World XI squad captain.
Related posts:
Posted in: Uncategorized