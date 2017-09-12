Y Media- The biggest South Asian Media House|Wednesday, September 13, 2017
Southasian Pulse Radio Headlines – September 12 

COURTESY : IANS
  1. Hurricane-battered Florida recovering from the onslaught. At least 30 Canadians are helping restore power in that state.
  2. Canadians return home after harrowing encounter with Irma but thank the government for its help.
  3. Bangladeshi Prime MInister Hasina Wajid has said Myanmar should take Rohingyas back. China supports Myanmar’s stand.
  4. Punjab government has told the centre that releasing Hafiz Saeed from house arrest will lead to unrest in the province.
  5. Pakistan should not object to our ties with India: Afghan envoy Zakhilwal
  6. Japan PM arrives in India tomorrow for talks with the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and to finalise the bullet train project.
  7. Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi during a lecture at Berkeley has accused Modi of divisive politics, creating space for terrorism in J&K and ruining the economy due to demonitisation.
  8. Pakistan made 197/5 against World XI at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore. World XI is currently batting.
  9. South Africa beat India in Red Bull university cricket meet.
  10. The Australian team won by 103 runs in the warm up against Board President’s XI in India.

