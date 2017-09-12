Southasian Pulse Radio Headlines – September 12
- Hurricane-battered Florida recovering from the onslaught. At least 30 Canadians are helping restore power in that state.
- Canadians return home after harrowing encounter with Irma but thank the government for its help.
- Bangladeshi Prime MInister Hasina Wajid has said Myanmar should take Rohingyas back. China supports Myanmar’s stand.
- Punjab government has told the centre that releasing Hafiz Saeed from house arrest will lead to unrest in the province.
- Pakistan should not object to our ties with India: Afghan envoy Zakhilwal
- Japan PM arrives in India tomorrow for talks with the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and to finalise the bullet train project.
- Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi during a lecture at Berkeley has accused Modi of divisive politics, creating space for terrorism in J&K and ruining the economy due to demonitisation.
- Pakistan made 197/5 against World XI at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore. World XI is currently batting.
- South Africa beat India in Red Bull university cricket meet.
- The Australian team won by 103 runs in the warm up against Board President’s XI in India.
