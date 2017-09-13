Southasian Pulse Radio Headlines – September 13
- Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne is testifying in the bribery trial of key Liberal adviser today. It is being thought unprecedented for a sitting premier to be called as a witness in a political corruption case. Wynne is not on trial in the case that was being heard in Sudbury, today. Pat Sorbara, formerly Wynne’s deputy chief of staff, and Gerry Lougheed Jr., a prominent Sudbury businessman and Liberal fundraiser, are charged with bribery under Ontario’s Election Act. Both have pleaded not guilty in front of Judge Howard Borenstein at the Ontario court of justice. They are accused of offering a job to induce Andrew Olivier to withdraw his Liberal candidacy in a 2015 by-election. The party wished Olivier to make way for Glenn Thibeault, who came from the federal NDP, won the byelection for the Liberals and is now Ontario’s energy minister. Sorbara is also charged with a second count of bribery, accused of offering Thibeault incentives to become a candidate. If convicted, the maximum sentence is a fine of $5,000, but depending on the judge’s final decision, the fine can be a maximum of $25,000 and a two-year jail term.
- Statistics Canada has revealed that Canadian incomes have jumped but not so much in Ontario due to manufacturing downturn. New data from the 2016 census reveals that the median income of Canadian households rose to $70,336 in 2015, up 10.8 per cent from $63,457 in 2005. The median income in Ontario was $74,287 in 2015, up just 3.8 per cent over the last decade, the slowest growth of any province or territory over the last decade. It is because manufacturing sector lost 318,000 jobs, that is down by 30 per cent over the last decade. The GTA had a median income of $78,373 in 2015, up 3.3 per cent. In the GTA, Oakville had the highest median income at $113,666. Toronto had the lowest at $65,829. The last decade has also seen a rise in low-income rates in Ontario’s urban centres, led by London (17 per cent, up from 13 per cent) and Windsor (17.5 per cent, from 14 per cent). In 2015, 14.4 per cent of Ontario residents — some 1.9 million people — were low income, up from 12.9 per cent in 2005. Nationwide, the low-income rate edged up slightly over the decade to 14.2 per cent in 2015, from 14 per cent a decade earlier.
- Pakistan’s accountability court has summoned former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his family.
- Justice Khosa on Panama review petitions has revealed that all five judges agreed on disqualifying Nawaz Sharif.
- Suu Kyi cancels trip to UN amid growing Rohingya crisis.
- Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe arrives in India and visits various places.
- PCB has announced that West Indies will tour Pakistan for T20 series in November.
- Apple has unveiled iPhone X, its most expensive phone yet.
