Southasian Pulse Radio Headlines – September 14
- Toronto man got upset after learning his master’s degree was fake for which he paid $8,100.
- Police has taken a man in custody after one died in a car crash in Mississauga.
- Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne has threatened legal action after ‘defamatory’ comments of Ontario PC party’s leader Patrick Brown.
- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan are refusing to increase size of peacekeepers to the long-promised UN mission.
- Seven died in a bomb and a gunfire attack in Iraq.
- President Trump has denied reaching ‘Dreamers’ deal with the Democrats.
- JIT documents have shown former prime minister Nawaz Sharif did receive salary from Capital FZE: Supreme Court
- Punjab chief minister Shahbaz Sharif and his son Hamza are ‘avoiding’ Kulsoom Nawaz’s campaign in Lahore.
- ECP has issued bailable arrest warrants for Imran Khan in a contempt case.
- Pak-China Shaheen-VI joint air exercise is underway at China’s Korla Air Base.
- North Korea has threatened to ‘sink’ Japan and reduce US to ‘ashes and darkness’.
- US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has visited London for talks on North Korea and Libya.
- Amarnath attack mastermind Abu Ismail has been killed in Nowgam gunfight.
- Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder has launched ‘connect with your roots’ for youth abroad.
- India and Japan have agreed to strengthen cooperation against Pak-based terror groups.
- Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched bullet train from ‘my Gujarat to my Mumbai’ platform.
- ShikharDhawan has been released for the first three ODIs against Australia.
- Priyanka Chopra will present an award at the 2017 Emmys.
