Southasian Pulse Radio Headlines – September 14 

September 14, 2017

  1. Toronto man got upset after learning his master’s degree was fake for which he paid $8,100.
  2. Police has taken a man in custody after one died in a car crash in Mississauga.
  3. Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne has threatened legal action after ‘defamatory’ comments of Ontario PC party’s leader Patrick Brown.
  4. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan are refusing to increase size of peacekeepers to the long-promised UN mission.
  5. Seven died in a bomb and a gunfire attack in Iraq.
  6. President Trump has denied reaching ‘Dreamers’ deal with the Democrats.
  7. JIT documents have shown former prime minister Nawaz Sharif did receive salary from Capital FZE: Supreme Court
  8. Punjab chief minister Shahbaz Sharif and his son Hamza are ‘avoiding’ Kulsoom Nawaz’s campaign in Lahore.
  9. ECP has issued bailable arrest warrants for Imran Khan in a contempt case.
  10. Pak-China Shaheen-VI joint air exercise is underway at China’s Korla Air Base.
  11. North Korea has threatened to ‘sink’ Japan and reduce US to ‘ashes and darkness’.
  12. US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has visited London for talks on North Korea and Libya.
  13. Amarnath attack mastermind Abu Ismail has been killed in Nowgam gunfight.
  14. Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder has launched ‘connect with your roots’ for youth abroad.
  15. India and Japan have agreed to strengthen cooperation against Pak-based terror groups.
  16. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched bullet train from ‘my Gujarat to my Mumbai’ platform.
  17. ShikharDhawan has been released for the first three ODIs against Australia.
  18. Priyanka Chopra will present an award at the 2017 Emmys.

